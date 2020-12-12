News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

Dec 12, 2020 at 01:30 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Image from iOS (3)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

 The Washington Football Team signed the following player from the practice squad:

  • T David Steinmetz

 The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • DE Ryan Anderson

 The Washington Football Team elevated the following player from the practice squad:

  • RB Javon Leake

 With these moves, the Washington Football Team will have six inactives on gameday.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Allen Named Washington Football Team's Nominee For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
news

Washington Places TE Temarrick Hemingway On Injured Reserve, Promotes TE Marcus Baugh From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Dustin Hopkins Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Hopkins connected on all three of his 40-plus-yard field goals in Washington's upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
news

Washington-Steelers Tuesday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Steelers Inactives, Week 13

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its 2020 Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Washington's Week 13 Game Vs. Steelers Moved To Monday

The NFL announced the following schedule changes Nov. 30.
news

Washington-Cowboys Friday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Cowboys Inactives, Week 12

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Washington Elevates LB Jordan Kunaszyk, T David Steinmetz From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington-Bengals Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Bengals Inactives, Week 11

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertising