Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team signed the following player from the practice squad:
- T David Steinmetz
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
- DE Ryan Anderson
The Washington Football Team elevated the following player from the practice squad:
- RB Javon Leake
With these moves, the Washington Football Team will have six inactives on gameday.