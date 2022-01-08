News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington makes multiple roster moves ahead of season finale

Jan 08, 2022 at 01:58 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

  • LB Jordan Kunaszyk

The Washington Football Team signed the following players from the practice squad:

  • DE William Bradley-King
  • S Jeremy Reaves

The Washington Football Team elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • FB Alex Armah
  • TE Temarrick Hemingway

TE Sammis Reyes has also been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game.

