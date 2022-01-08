Washington makes multiple roster moves ahead of season finale

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk
The Washington Football Team signed the following players from the practice squad:
- DE William Bradley-King
- S Jeremy Reaves
The Washington Football Team elevated the following players from the practice squad:
- FB Alex Armah
- TE Temarrick Hemingway
TE Sammis Reyes has also been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game.