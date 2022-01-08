Washington makes multiple roster moves ahead of season finale

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

The Washington Football Team signed the following players from the practice squad:

DE William Bradley-King

S Jeremy Reaves

The Washington Football Team elevated the following players from the practice squad:

FB Alex Armah

TE Temarrick Hemingway