Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

Richmond, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:
- T Cornelius Lucas
The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:
- WR Curtis Samuel
- CB Greg Stroman
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Active/Non-Football Injury list:
- DT Devaroe Lawrence
The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Active/Non-Football Illness list:
- S Deshazor Everett
- DT Tim Settle
The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/Did Not Report list:
- TE Tyrone Swoops
- G Najee Toran
The Washington Football Team waived/injured the following player:
- DE Jalen Jelks
The Washington Football Team waived the following player:
- TE Deon Yelder