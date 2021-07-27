Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

Richmond, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

T Cornelius Lucas

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:

WR Curtis Samuel

CB Greg Stroman

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Active/Non-Football Injury list:

DT Devaroe Lawrence

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Active/Non-Football Illness list:

S Deshazor Everett

DT Tim Settle

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/Did Not Report list:

TE Tyrone Swoops

G Najee Toran

The Washington Football Team waived/injured the following player:

DE Jalen Jelks

The Washington Football Team waived the following player: