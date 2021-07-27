News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

Jul 27, 2021 at 05:34 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Image from iOS (3)

Richmond, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • T Cornelius Lucas

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:

  • WR Curtis Samuel
  • CB Greg Stroman

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Active/Non-Football Injury list:

  • DT Devaroe Lawrence

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Active/Non-Football Illness list:

  • S Deshazor Everett
  • DT Tim Settle

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/Did Not Report list:

  • TE Tyrone Swoops
  • G Najee Toran

The Washington Football Team waived/injured the following player:

  • DE Jalen Jelks

The Washington Football Team waived the following player:

  • TE Deon Yelder

Related Content

news

USA Rugby to host legendary New Zealand All Blacks in Washington, DC On Oct. 23 at FedExField

The U.S. Men's National Rugby Team, The Eagles, will host the most successful rugby team on the planet, the New Zealand All Blacks, for the first time ever in Washington, DC.
news

Washington Football Team And United Airlines Announce COVID Relief Grant Program

United Airlines will fund COVID relief grants for select businesses from the Washington Football Team Black Engagement Network's Shop Black Directory.
news

Washington Football Team to Offer No Fees on Single-Game Ticket Purchases This Weekend 

s a thank you to fans and in celebration of the summer season, the Washington Football Team today announced that the Team will be waiving all single-game ticket fees for a limited time this upcoming holiday weekend.
news

Washington Football Team Fans Can Now Register For Free Fan Passes For Training Camp 

Team Reveals 2021 Training Camp Theme Days and Practice Schedule
news

Washington Football Team Selects "Fan Ambassador Network" To Support A Reimagined Gameday Experience

Members will serve as the Voice of the Fanbase throughout the 2021 season.
news

Vistaprint Named Official Design Partner Of The Washington Football Team In New Multi-Year Deal 

Vistaprint will also work closely with the Washington Football Team to support its Shop Black initiative, a directory of black-owned businesses in the DMV, curated by the team's Black Engagement Network.
news

Washington Football Charitable Foundation and The Washington Alumni Association Host Sixth Annual Washington Charity Golf Classic Presented by Pepsi

The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and the Washington Alumni Association will host the sixth annual Washington Charity Golf Classic on Monday, June 28 at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va.
news

Washington Football Team, City of Richmond Announce Return To Richmond For 2021 Training Camp 

Fans can visit the Training Camp hub at WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp for more information as well as to sign up to be notified when Free Fan Passes become available. Fans will also receive team updates, offers and exclusive content by visiting the Training Camp hub.
news

Washington Football Team Names Will Misselbrook Chief Creative And Digital Officer

With experience spanning the most globally recognizable brands and agencies, Misselbrook joins the executive leadership team, overseeing fan-centric content and brand marketing.
news

Washington Releases TE Marcus Baugh

The team announced the following roster move Monday.
news

Washington Announces Scouting Additions

The team announced the following personnel moves Friday.
Advertising