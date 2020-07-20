Washington Names Terry Bateman As Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Washington announced today they have named Terry Bateman as Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. He takes on the role effective immediately.

"Terry Bateman is a man I trust and have worked with for many years," said Owner Dan Snyder. "I can't think of a better individual to help spearhead this organization's marketing efforts into this new era."

Bateman will be leading the charge on the name change and branding process along with Owner Dan Snyder. He will also oversee all of the team's marketing activities, sponsor relations, internet and broadcast media operations and overall business strategy.

"I am very excited to be joining the organization at such a critical moment in history," said Bateman. "I want to thank Dan for giving me the opportunity to come back and provide my perspective and expertise while we work to develop a new era for this proud franchise."

Bateman has been an executive in the sports, entertainment and media industries for over 40 years and will be heading the Washington Organization's marketing initiatives.