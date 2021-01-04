News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 1/4: Playoff Bound

Jan 04, 2021 at 06:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

NFCEast_Champs_Web(2560x1440)_Final

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides his takeaways from Washington's win over the Eagles.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington beating the Eagles to clinch the NFC East.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that nothing about this season was easy for Washington, so why should winning the NFC East be any different?

-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his perspective on how Washington built something that could last during its 2020 season.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington rallying to beat the Eagles.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about how the future is bright in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about Chase Young's message to Tom Brady.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also recaps the biggest obstacles Washington overcame en route to division title.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco recaps Eagles head coach Doug Pederson's comments about replacing Jalen Hurts.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Ron Rivera reflecting on a "special" NFC East title.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also writes that Chase Young is happy with the NFC East title, but WFT is "not slowing down."

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips recaps Washington's win over the Eagles. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras recaps Washington's win over the Eagles.

-- USA Today's Mike Jones writes about Alex Smith and Ron Rivera doing the incomprehensible.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge delves into how Washington won the NFC East. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Eagles

-- Instant Analysis: Washington Beats Eagles To Win First NFC East Title Since 2015

-- 'Why Not Us?': How Washington Turned Potential Into A Playoff Berth

-- NFC Playoff Picture: Washington To Host Buccaneers In Wild-Card Round

-- 'He A Dude': Players Share What They've Learned From Coach Rivera In Year 1

-- Thomas Davis Sees Washington As 'A Playoff Contender For Years To Come'

PHOTOS: Week 17 - Washington vs. Eagles

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Bowen/NFL, Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Elijah Griffin Sr./Washington Football)

Image from iOS (225)
1 / 65
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates with tight end Logan Thomas during the Washington Football Team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 3, 2020. (Washington Football Team)
2 / 65

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates with tight end Logan Thomas during the Washington Football Team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 3, 2020. (Washington Football Team)

Image from iOS (228)
3 / 65
Image from iOS (226)
4 / 65
Image from iOS (232)
5 / 65
Image from iOS (230)
6 / 65
Image from iOS (229)
7 / 65
Kamren Curl shows great reflexes snagging INT against Zach Ertz
8 / 65
Image from iOS (237)
9 / 65
Image from iOS (231)
10 / 65
Image from iOS (234)
11 / 65
Image from iOS (233)
12 / 65
Image from iOS (238)
13 / 65
Image from iOS (235)
14 / 65
Image from iOS (239)
15 / 65
Image from iOS (236)
16 / 65
Image from iOS (241)
17 / 65
Image from iOS (243)
18 / 65
Image from iOS (240)
19 / 65
Image from iOS (242)
20 / 65
Image from iOS (247)
21 / 65
Image from iOS (245)
22 / 65
Image from iOS (246)
23 / 65
Image from iOS (244)
24 / 65
Image from iOS (249)
25 / 65
Image from iOS (248)
26 / 65
Image from iOS (250)
27 / 65
Image from iOS (252)
28 / 65
Image from iOS (256)
29 / 65
Image from iOS (251)
30 / 65
Image from iOS (253)
31 / 65
Image from iOS (255)
32 / 65
Image from iOS (254)
33 / 65
Image from iOS (265)
34 / 65
Image from iOS (262)
35 / 65
Image from iOS (263)
36 / 65
Image from iOS (260)
37 / 65
Image from iOS (261)
38 / 65
Image from iOS (264)
39 / 65
Image from iOS (259)
40 / 65
Image from iOS (258)
41 / 65
Image from iOS (257)
42 / 65
Image from iOS (269)
43 / 65
Image from iOS (268)
44 / 65
Image from iOS (266)
45 / 65
Image from iOS (267)
46 / 65
Image from iOS (275)
47 / 65
Image from iOS (270)
48 / 65
Image from iOS (272)
49 / 65
Image from iOS (271)
50 / 65
Image from iOS (274)
51 / 65
Image from iOS (273)
52 / 65
Image from iOS (304)
53 / 65
Image from iOS (305)
54 / 65
Image from iOS (303)
55 / 65
Image from iOS (306)
56 / 65
Image from iOS (307)
57 / 65
Image from iOS (333)
58 / 65
Image from iOS (331)
59 / 65
Image from iOS (330)
60 / 65
Image from iOS (334)
61 / 65
Image from iOS (337)
62 / 65
Image from iOS (332)
63 / 65
Image from iOS (335)
64 / 65
Image from iOS (336)
65 / 65

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 1/3: Win-And-In Finale Vs. Eagles

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 1/1: New Year, Same Goal

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/31: The Latest On Alex Smith And Terry McLaurin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/30: All Focus Shifted To Philly

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/29: Win-And-In On Primetime

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/28: What The Panthers Game Means For Week 17

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/27: Biggest Game Of The Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/26: Post-Christmas Panthers Preview

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/24: A Battle Of Defensive Rookie Of The Year Candidates

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/23: Devising A Plan To Beat The Panthers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/22: Rivera More Focused On Playoff Push Than Facing Former Team

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Advertising