Wake Up Washington 1/4: Playoff Bound

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides his takeaways from Washington's win over the Eagles.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington beating the Eagles to clinch the NFC East.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that nothing about this season was easy for Washington, so why should winning the NFC East be any different?
-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his perspective on how Washington built something that could last during its 2020 season.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington rallying to beat the Eagles.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about how the future is bright in Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about Chase Young's message to Tom Brady.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also recaps the biggest obstacles Washington overcame en route to division title.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco recaps Eagles head coach Doug Pederson's comments about replacing Jalen Hurts.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Ron Rivera reflecting on a "special" NFC East title.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also writes that Chase Young is happy with the NFC East title, but WFT is "not slowing down."
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips recaps Washington's win over the Eagles. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras recaps Washington's win over the Eagles.
-- USA Today's Mike Jones writes about Alex Smith and Ron Rivera doing the incomprehensible.
-- The Athletic's David Aldridge delves into how Washington won the NFC East. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Bowen/NFL, Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Elijah Griffin Sr./Washington Football)