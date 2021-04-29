Gibbs traveled out to Portland State to watch quarterback Neil Lomax when he noticed a hulking tight end walking towards the practice field.

"He's built as all get-out, so I said to myself, 'Well, I'm sure he probably can't run,'" Gibbs recalled. "And so we timed him and I think he ran like a 4.6 or 4.5 [40-yard dash], and so I go, 'Oh my gosh.' And I said, 'Well he probably can't catch.' And he caught everything in the workout."

The mysterious pass-catcher was Clint Didier. He knew Lomax would be a "magnet" for NFL scouts, so he told Lomax that whenever he needed someone to throw to, he would be available. Didier referred to himself as a "skinny wide receiver" at Portland State before "hitting the weight room hard" after his senior year to bulk up to about 235 pounds. And it just so happened that on that day, Didier had one of his best workouts ever.

"It was pretty hilarious because we got done working out, and Neil walks up to Joe and he goes, 'Well, Coach, you want me to run some 40s for ya?' And Joe's looking at his paper and goes, 'Nahh, I've seen enough. Neil, thank you very much, but Clint, I'd like you to run a couple 40s.'

"Boy I perked up then and I'm like, 'WOW! You want me to run? I must have made an impression.' I was jacked. I was so jacked up."

The way the next part of the story was told to Didier, Gibbs was at the airport afterwards and called Beathard seven times. Finally, Beathard picked up and began the following conversation (in Didier's words):

"OK, Joe, is Neal that good?"

"No [not him]! Who's this Clint Didier kid?"

"Who?"

"Clint Didier! Who's this kid?"

"Just a minute," Beathard answered, grabbing his scouting book and sifting through the pages until he found the right one. "Clint Didier: 6-5, 218, slow, white kid. What do you want with him?"

"He's gonna be by H-back," Gibbs responded.

Sure enough, after a severely pulled hamstring sidelined Didier for his entire rookie campaign, the 12th-round pick (314th overall) appeared in 74 games for Washington (35 starts) and hauled in 129 catches for 1,815 yards and 19 touchdowns in six seasons.