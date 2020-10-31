Washington Salute & Nissan Honor Fort Eustis as Week Ten 2020 Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly Fort Eustis for being named the tenth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Fort Eustis

Commander: Colonel Clinton Ross

Address of Installation Visitors Center: Fort Eustis - Building #02, Fort Eustis, VA, United States, 23604-0000

Number of People on Installation: 145,000 (JBLE serves the greater Hampton Roads area with over 145,000 active duty, guard and reserve, family members, civilians, contractors, and retirees, including primary support to the following:13,882 active duty, 1,853 guard/reservists, 20,943 family members, and 12,000 students per year.)

United States Military Branches: United States Army, United States Air Force

Description of Installation: Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE) is located on the Virginia Peninsula on the southeastern coast of the state. Hampton Roads is the name of the metropolitan area as well as a body of water surrounding the region. Langley AFB is located in Hampton while Fort Eustis is in Newport News; both are just a few miles off of Interstate 64. Although JBLE is a joint base, it is not contiguous. There are 17 miles of interstate between the installations. Hampton Roads is known for its large military presence. You will find all branches of the military in the region. JBLE is home to the 633rd Air Base Wing, Air Combat Command, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, and many other units on the tip of the spear. Visit JBLE's website and the Facebook page.