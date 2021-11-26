Washington's O-Line depth helping it perform among the NFL's best

The fact that Washington's depth has stepped up is certainly noteworthy, but it's also worth pointing out that the team's investments in the offseason have also played up to expectations. Charles Leno, one of Washington's later free agency signings to fortify the left tackle position, has the fifth-highest PFF pass-blocking grade. His 77.5 overall grade is the second-highest of his career, and it outperforms the 75.6 grade during the 2018 season.

"He's done a very, very good job," Rivera said. "He was very physical this past week. When you look at what happened and look at the way he played, it was pretty solid. It was very solid actually. He's been consistent like that all year. And like I said, there really hasn't been a lot of mention of him, so that's a good thing. That's a really good thing."

Washington, which is the winner of back-to-back games since the bye week, is trying to turn its streak into a playoff push. After the Seattle Seahawks, it will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and five straight NFC East foes. It will need its offensive line to continue playing well.

It doesn't sound like Rivera has any hesitations about that.