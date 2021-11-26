News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington's O-Line depth helping it perform among the NFL's best

Nov 26, 2021 at 02:55 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

O_Line112621
Washington's offensive line prepares to run a play during the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

There are plenty of reasons why the Washington Football Team's offense is starting to stack good performances together.

Taylor Heinicke is slinging the ball with more accuracy, Terry McLaurin continues to be one of the top receivers around and Antonio Gibson is steadily increasing his production. They're all pieces to why Washington has averaged 28 points per game since the bye week.

But while we're pointing fingers at players for Washington's success, make sure five of them are in the direction of the offensive line.

Despite being pitted against quality pass-rushing front sevens and dealing with injuries to consummate starters, the group has largely performed at a consistently high level. Heading into Week 12, it ranked first in run-block win rate and fourth in pass-block win rate by ESPN. There isn't anything special to that dominance, but it does speak to the group's depth and mindset to produce regardless of the circumstance.

"Well, I think a lot of it has to do with the way they work," said head coach Ron Rivera. "They've got tremendous work ethic. As a group, they're a very close-knit group."

Under normal circumstances, it might be detrimental to an offensive line for not one, not two but three starters to miss time. Rookie Sam Cosmi missed four games with an ankle injury; Pro Bowler and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff also missed four games while nursing a knee injury; and Chase Roullier, who is still one of the top-graded centers by Pro Football Focus, is currently on Injured Reserve.

That has not been the case for Washington's group, though, as the replacements have performed almost as well as the starters. Cornelius Lucas, who has filled in for Cosmi, has the 10th-highest pass-blocking grade among all tackles by PFF and hasn't allowed a sack this year. Wes Schweitzer, who has played guard and center at times this season, is eighth-highest performing guard with a 79.7 overall grade.

To Rivera, it's a credit to the efforts Washington made in the offseason to shore up its personnel.

"It's a good group of guys. There's a lot of guys that are getting practice reps. A lot of guys that are getting reps on the side post practice right now. I know [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Travelle Wharton has that young group of guys going through some little extra walkthrough stuff."

Related Links

In all, Washington has five offensive linemen with Top 10 PFF grades for their respective positions in terms of overall grade, pass-blocking or run-blocking.

"They did an unbelievable job holding up all day," McLaurin said after Washington's Week 4 win over the Atlanta Falcons.. "Those guys are warriors, man."

The stats also show that Washington has dipped from second in terms of sacks allowed down to 18th. While the goal is always to protect the quarterback, that number doesn't quite tell the full story. Some of those sacks have come from Heinicke as he has attempted to scramble and keep plays alive. And Heinicke is quick to put some of the blame on himself.

"If you look at the stats, there might be some sacks in there that are definitely my fault," he said. "Whether that's trying to make a bigger play or just not getting the ball out in time. So, I don't think that stat really demonstrates how well they've been playing, but they've done a fantastic job."

The fact that Washington's depth has stepped up is certainly noteworthy, but it's also worth pointing out that the team's investments in the offseason have also played up to expectations. Charles Leno, one of Washington's later free agency signings to fortify the left tackle position, has the fifth-highest PFF pass-blocking grade. His 77.5 overall grade is the second-highest of his career, and it outperforms the 75.6 grade during the 2018 season.

"He's done a very, very good job," Rivera said. "He was very physical this past week. When you look at what happened and look at the way he played, it was pretty solid. It was very solid actually. He's been consistent like that all year. And like I said, there really hasn't been a lot of mention of him, so that's a good thing. That's a really good thing."

Washington, which is the winner of back-to-back games since the bye week, is trying to turn its streak into a playoff push. After the Seattle Seahawks, it will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and five straight NFC East foes. It will need its offensive line to continue playing well.

It doesn't sound like Rivera has any hesitations about that.

"I really do appreciate the coaching that those guys get as well," Rivera said. "Not that all the other positions aren't being coached as well. It's just the offensive line is a completely different mentality. It's a different way of thinking."

Related Content

news

Humphries adds another security blanket for Washington's receiving corps

Terry McLaurin is still Washington's most reliable weapon on offense, but Humphries is not far behind with his ability to work in the middle of the field.
news

3 players to watch during Washington's Monday Night game against the Seahawks

The Washington Football Team has a chance to extend its winning streak to three in a row as it is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles.
news

Monday Night Football halftime performance set to be a special experience for lifelong Washington fan Wale   

The performance, which will take place under the white-hot lights of Monday Night Football and stand as the marquee event of the team's "Inspire Change" game, has all the makings of for memorable moment. 
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the offense's strides

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

McLaurin's 'blue-collar' approach has earned his opponents' respect

McLaurin isn't one of the most vocal receivers in the league, but he is one of the most productive. It's caught the attention of players around the league.
news

Washington Football Daily | Jon Allen could be bulldozing his way to his first Pro Bowl

Allen is currently tied for second among interior defensive tackles with six sacks. A Pro Bowl vote could be in his future if he keeps playing at a high level.
news

Scouting the Seahawks | 4 things to know about Seattle

The Washington Football Team is looking to extend its win streak with a Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here are four things you need to know about the upcoming opponent.
news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Washington Football Daily | The case for Terry McLaurin to make his first Pro Bowl

McLaurin has yet to make his first Pro Bowl. That could change with the numbers he's been putting up recently.
news

Washington vs. Seahawks preview | A Monday night battle

The Washington Football Team is looking to extend its winning and playoff hopes with a Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Wake Up Washington | How McLaurin's contested catches turned from weakness to strength

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising