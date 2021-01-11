'We're Not Letting Our Foot Off The Gas': Washington Already Focused On Next Season

It should already be considered an accomplishment that Washington more than doubled its win total from 2019, but there were multiple chances for the 2020 season to be even more of a success. After losing 30-10 to the Los Angeles Rams, its next five losses came by a combined 19 points. It was in position to either tie or take the lead in all of those games.

That is not even mentioning that it went blow-for-blow with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who possessed a top 10 offense and defense. There was also a chance for the team to tie the score with nearly four minutes left to play.

As encouraging as that is, the fact remains that Washington did not come up on the winning side, so the only thing it can do is learn from those situations. That is exactly what Kendall Fuller said the Kansas City Chiefs did after his first season with the team in 2018. They lost in overtime to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship that year despite having MVP Patrick Mahomes. One year later, the Chiefs were celebrating a Super Bowl victory.