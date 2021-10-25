News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Packers Monday Stats Pack

Oct 25, 2021 at 07:33 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Stats_Pack102521

"Washington-Packers Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 24-10 loss over the Green Bay Packers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Green Bay Packers, 24-10, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington held Green Bay to their second lowest total net yardage mark this season, allowing only 304 total net yards. That is the lowest allowed against Green Bay since New Orleans held them to 229 yards in Week 1.
  • Washington held Green Bay to 57 total rushing yards, which is the lowest mark for the Washington defense this season. 
  • Washington did not punt for the first time since November 5, 2000 at Arizona.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 25-of-37 passes for 268 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception for a passer rating of 86.3. He also rushed 10 times for a career-high 95 yards, including a career-long 38-yard rush.
  • Heinicke's 95 rushing yards are the second most for a quarterback in Washington franchise history behind Robert Griffin III who rushed for 138 yards on October 14, 2010.
  • Heinicke recorded the third longest rush by a quarterback in team history and the longest in a road contest. It was the longest rush by a Washington QB since Robert Griffin III had a 46-yard run on December 3, 2012.
  • Heinicke rushed for the third-most yards by a quarterback in a single game (regular season) against the Green Bay Packers all-time per STATS LLC.
  • Heinicke's 38-yard rush is the third-longest by an opposing quarterback at Lambeau Field in NFL history. Ryan Tannehill's 45-yard touchdown run on Dec. 27, 2020 and Shaun Hill's 40-yard rush on Oct. 3, 2010 are the longest. 
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded seven receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.
  • McLaurin is now tied for third place all-time amongst receivers with 60 or more yards in the first 35 games of a career. 
  • McLaurin now has three 100+ receiving yard games this season. 
  • Running back J.D. McKissic finished with 22 yards on four carries and four receptions for 34 yards. 
  • Running back Antonio Gibson recorded 51 yards on 14 carries and two receptions for five yards. 
  • Gibson passed Hall of Famer Charley Taylor for the eighth-most rushing yards through two seasons in franchise history.

DEFENSE

  • Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen registered two solo tackles, three quarterback hits and two sacks for a loss of 17 yards.
  • Allen registered the fifth multi-sack game of his career. 
  • It is the first time since 2018 that Allen has registered two or more multi-sack games in a single season. 
  • Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded two tackles (one solo), three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one sack for a loss of 10 yards. 
  • Sweat has now recorded multiple forced fumbles each season of his career since he was drafted in 2019. 
  • Safety Kamren Curl notched six tackles (five solo). 
  • Cornerback Danny Johnson made his first career start and registered four solo tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. 
  • The forced fumble and pass defensed were the first of Johnson's career. 
  • Safety Landon Collins recorded a team-high seven tackles (seven solo), one tackle for a loss and one fumble recovery.
  • This marked Collins' first fumble recovery since recording one against the Oakland Raiders on December 3, 2017 as a member of the New York Giants.
  • DT Tim Settle blocked a Green Bay field goal attempt in the second quarter. That is the first time that Washington blocked a field goal since Preston Smith blocked a field goal attempt on Dec. 24, 2016 against the Chicago Bears.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Kicker Chris Blewitt played in his first-career game, recording a 45-yard field goal.

SNAP COUNTS

Offense (72 snaps)

Table inside Article
Players Plays Percentage
Charles Leno 72 100%
Cornelius Lucas 72 100%
Ereck Flowers 72 100%
Ricky Seals-Jones 72 100%
Taylor Heinicke 72 100%
Chase Roullier 72 100%
Wes Schweitzer 71 99%
Terry McLaurin 66 92%
Adam Humphries 50 69%
J.D. McKissic 46 64%
DeAndre Carter 39 54%
Antonio Gibson 30 42%
Dax Milne 29 40%
John Bates 11 15%
Dyami Brown 10 14%
Antonio Gandy-Golden 6 8%
Jaret Patterson 1 1%
Tyler Larsen 1 1%

Defense (56 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Kamren Curl 56 100%
Kendall Fuller 56 100%
Bobby McCain 56 100%
Cole Holcomb 56 100%
Benjamin St-Juste 55 98%
Jamin Davis 55 98%
Chase Young 47 84%
Daron Payne 42 75%
Montez Sweat 38 68%
Jonathan Allen 35 62%
Danny Johnson 34 61%
Matt Ioannidis 27 48%
Landon Collins 24 43%
James Smith-Williams 14 25%
Tim Settle 8 14%
Casey Toohill 7 12%
Bunmi Rotimi 6 11%

