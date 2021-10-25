"Washington-Packers Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 24-10 loss over the Green Bay Packers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team fell to the Green Bay Packers, 24-10, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington held Green Bay to their second lowest total net yardage mark this season, allowing only 304 total net yards. That is the lowest allowed against Green Bay since New Orleans held them to 229 yards in Week 1.
- Washington held Green Bay to 57 total rushing yards, which is the lowest mark for the Washington defense this season.
- Washington did not punt for the first time since November 5, 2000 at Arizona.
The Washington Football Team travelled to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and was defeated, 24-10. (Photos by Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 25-of-37 passes for 268 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception for a passer rating of 86.3. He also rushed 10 times for a career-high 95 yards, including a career-long 38-yard rush.
- Heinicke's 95 rushing yards are the second most for a quarterback in Washington franchise history behind Robert Griffin III who rushed for 138 yards on October 14, 2010.
- Heinicke recorded the third longest rush by a quarterback in team history and the longest in a road contest. It was the longest rush by a Washington QB since Robert Griffin III had a 46-yard run on December 3, 2012.
- Heinicke rushed for the third-most yards by a quarterback in a single game (regular season) against the Green Bay Packers all-time per STATS LLC.
- Heinicke's 38-yard rush is the third-longest by an opposing quarterback at Lambeau Field in NFL history. Ryan Tannehill's 45-yard touchdown run on Dec. 27, 2020 and Shaun Hill's 40-yard rush on Oct. 3, 2010 are the longest.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded seven receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.
- McLaurin is now tied for third place all-time amongst receivers with 60 or more yards in the first 35 games of a career.
- McLaurin now has three 100+ receiving yard games this season.
- Running back J.D. McKissic finished with 22 yards on four carries and four receptions for 34 yards.
- Running back Antonio Gibson recorded 51 yards on 14 carries and two receptions for five yards.
- Gibson passed Hall of Famer Charley Taylor for the eighth-most rushing yards through two seasons in franchise history.
DEFENSE
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen registered two solo tackles, three quarterback hits and two sacks for a loss of 17 yards.
- Allen registered the fifth multi-sack game of his career.
- It is the first time since 2018 that Allen has registered two or more multi-sack games in a single season.
- Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded two tackles (one solo), three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one sack for a loss of 10 yards.
- Sweat has now recorded multiple forced fumbles each season of his career since he was drafted in 2019.
- Safety Kamren Curl notched six tackles (five solo).
- Cornerback Danny Johnson made his first career start and registered four solo tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.
- The forced fumble and pass defensed were the first of Johnson's career.
- Safety Landon Collins recorded a team-high seven tackles (seven solo), one tackle for a loss and one fumble recovery.
- This marked Collins' first fumble recovery since recording one against the Oakland Raiders on December 3, 2017 as a member of the New York Giants.
- DT Tim Settle blocked a Green Bay field goal attempt in the second quarter. That is the first time that Washington blocked a field goal since Preston Smith blocked a field goal attempt on Dec. 24, 2016 against the Chicago Bears.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Chris Blewitt played in his first-career game, recording a 45-yard field goal.
SNAP COUNTS
Offense (72 snaps)
|Players
|Plays
|Percentage
|Charles Leno
|72
|100%
|Cornelius Lucas
|72
|100%
|Ereck Flowers
|72
|100%
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|72
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|72
|100%
|Chase Roullier
|72
|100%
|Wes Schweitzer
|71
|99%
|Terry McLaurin
|66
|92%
|Adam Humphries
|50
|69%
|J.D. McKissic
|46
|64%
|DeAndre Carter
|39
|54%
|Antonio Gibson
|30
|42%
|Dax Milne
|29
|40%
|John Bates
|11
|15%
|Dyami Brown
|10
|14%
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|6
|8%
|Jaret Patterson
|1
|1%
|Tyler Larsen
|1
|1%
Defense (56 snaps)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Kamren Curl
|56
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|56
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|56
|100%
|Cole Holcomb
|56
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|55
|98%
|Jamin Davis
|55
|98%
|Chase Young
|47
|84%
|Daron Payne
|42
|75%
|Montez Sweat
|38
|68%
|Jonathan Allen
|35
|62%
|Danny Johnson
|34
|61%
|Matt Ioannidis
|27
|48%
|Landon Collins
|24
|43%
|James Smith-Williams
|14
|25%
|Tim Settle
|8
|14%
|Casey Toohill
|7
|12%
|Bunmi Rotimi
|6
|11%