3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Panthers

1. Mistakes Put Washington In Another Second-Half Deficit

Mistakes in the first half have plagued Washington all year, and that was apparent once again against the Panthers. Like last week against the Seattle Seahawks, they came after it looked like Washington was starting to gain some momentum.

Thanks to a turnover on downs on Carolina's opening drive, the offense drove down to the Panthers' 30-yard line and looked like they would end with at least a field goal. But then Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s arm was hit while he was attempting a pass, which forced a fumble that was returned for 19 yards.

Two drives later, Washington's next mistake was more costly; the defense forced the Panthers to punt, but Steven Sims Jr. muffed kick that allowed the Panthers to recover the ball in the end zone. Then, on Washington's ensuing possession, Haskins threw an interception that ultimately led to a Panthers touchdown six plays later.