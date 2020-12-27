Washington Football Team Vs. Panthers Inactives, Week 16

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Carolina Panthers:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 11 QB Alex Smith
- No. 17 WR Terry McLaurin
- No. 35 RB Lamar Miller
- No. 54 LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
- No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.
- No. 66 T David Steinmetz
Notes:
- No. 7 Dwayne Haskins Jr. is expected to start in place of No. 11 Alex Smith at quarterback.
- No. 83 Isaiah Wright is expected to start in place of No. 17 Terry McLaurin at wide receiver.
- No. 47 Khaleke Hudson is expected to start in place of No. 54 Kevin Pierre-Louis at linebacker.
The Carolina Panthers announced the following Panthers as inactive:
- No. 7 QB Will Grier
- No. 22 RB Christian McCaffrey
- No. 25 CB Troy Pride Jr
- No. 30 DB Natrell Jamerson
- No. 76 LT Russell Okung
- No. 78 DT Woodrow Hamilton
- No. 96 DE Austin Larkin
