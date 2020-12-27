News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Vs. Panthers Inactives, Week 16

Dec 27, 2020 at 02:35 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

inactives-week-16-panthers

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Carolina Panthers:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 11 QB Alex Smith
  • No. 17 WR Terry McLaurin
  • No. 35 RB Lamar Miller
  • No. 54 LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
  • No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.
  • No. 66 T David Steinmetz

Notes:

  • No. 7 Dwayne Haskins Jr. is expected to start in place of No. 11 Alex Smith at quarterback.
  • No. 83 Isaiah Wright is expected to start in place of No. 17 Terry McLaurin at wide receiver.
  • No. 47 Khaleke Hudson is expected to start in place of No. 54 Kevin Pierre-Louis at linebacker.

The Carolina Panthers announced the following Panthers as inactive:

  • No. 7 QB Will Grier
  • No. 22 RB Christian McCaffrey
  • No. 25 CB Troy Pride Jr
  • No. 30 DB Natrell Jamerson
  • No. 76 LT Russell Okung
  • No. 78 DT Woodrow Hamilton
  • No. 96 DE Austin Larkin

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

