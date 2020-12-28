Instant Analysis: Miscues Spoil Washington's Chances To Win NFC East Vs. Panthers

Washington was without starting quarterback Alex Smith once again as he continues to recover from his calf injury, which meant Dwayne Haskins Jr. received his second straight start, and it was hampered even further with Terry McLaurin out with an ankle injury. The return of rookie running back Antonio Gibson helped make up for their absence with 61 yards on 10 carries, but the unit still struggled more than it had in weeks.

The defense provided occasional flashes of its talent, such as a forced fumble and recovery by Chase Young, but there were also moments of uncharacteristic lapses that allowed Bridgewater to complete 19 of 28 passes for 197 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Samuel, who had 158 scrimmage yards, supplied a 45-yard run that fueled 115 yards on the ground from the Panthers.

Washington's playoff hopes are still alive, as the loss did not affect its chances at clinching the NFC East. All it needs to do is get a Week 17 win against the Philadelphia Eagles to make the playoffs.