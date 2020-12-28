News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Panthers Monday Stats Pack

Dec 28, 2020 at 09:24 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Stats_Pack122820
The Washington Football Team's defense gets ready to make a play at the goal line against the Carolina Panthers. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

"Washington-Panthers Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Carolina Panthers, 20-13, Sunday evening at FedExField.
  • Washington has notched seven games this season with four-plus sacks, its most games doing so in a season since 1991 [8].
  • Washington recorded 386 total net yards, its fourth-highest mark this season.
  • Washington compiled at least 370 total yards for the fourth time this season, its most through 15 games since 2017 [6].
  • Washington registered 262 net yards in the second half, the second-most this season.
  • Washington has totaled 2,662 total net yards in the second half through 16 weeks, its most since 2016 [3,333].
  • Washington converted at least seven third down conversions for the sixth game this season, its most since 2016 [7].
  • Washington tallied eight tackles for loss, the second-highest single-game mark this season.
  • Washington limited Carolina to 280 total net yards, the Panthers' second-lowest mark this season.
  • Washington held Carolina to 167 net passing yards, its third-least in a single game of the season.
  • Washington limited Carolina to under 300 total net yards in back-to-back games in the series for the first time since the 2006 to 2009 contests.
  • Washington allowed Carolina to convert only 6-of-15 third downs, its second-lowest third-down conversion percentage this season (min. 15 third downs).

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for 154 yards, completing 14-of-28 passes.
  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 12-of-19 passes for 137 yards, the second-highest yardage in a game in his career.
  • Heinicke's 102.3 passer rating was the second-highest for a Washington quarterback this season (min. 19 attempts).
  • Running back Antonio Gibson ran for 61 yards on 10 attempts, including a 22-yard rush.
  • Running back J.D. McKissic caught eight passes for 77 yards and a touchdown paired with 22 yards on the ground.
  • McKissic's 559 receiving yards rank the fifth-most for a running back in a single season in Washington history and are the third-most through 16 weeks in franchise history.
  • Tight end Logan Thomas caught seven passes for 63 yards.
  • Thomas's 69 receptions are currently tied with Chris Cooley in 2005 for fourth-most for a Washington tight end through 16 weeks of the season.
  • Wide receiver Cam Sims hauled in three receptions for 63 yards, including a career-long 50-yard reception.
  • Sims's 50-yard reception tied for the ninth-longest reception for an undrafted Washington receiver in franchise history.

DEFENSE

  • Defensive end Chase Young notched four tackles [three solo], a seven-yard sack, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
  • Young became the first player in Washington history to record two games with at least one fumble recovery, forced fumble, a sack and a pass defensed since the stats were first recorded in 1999.
  • Young became the fourth player and first rookie in NFL history to record at least two games with at least one fumble recovery, forced fumble, a sack and a pass defensed since the stats were first recorded in 1999, joining Khalil Mack [6], Jason Taylor [4] and Julius Peppers [2].
  • Young's 6.5 sacks are currently the fifth-most by a rookie in franchise history.
  • Defensive tackle Daron Payne notched four tackles [three solo], a nine-yard sack and two tackles for loss.
  • Linebacker Cole Holcomb registered a team-high 11 tackles [six solo] and a sack of seven yards.
  • Holcomb [168] passed LaRon Landry [160] for most total tackles through a player's first two seasons in Washington.
  • Defensive end Montez Sweat notched two tackles [one solo] and a seven-yard sack.
  • Sweat's 15.0 sacks are third-most through a player's first two seasons in Washington behind Brian Orakpo [19.5] from 2009-10 and Ryan Kerrigan [16.5] from 2011-12.
  • Safety Kamren Curl tallied nine tackles [six solo] and his second-career interception.
  • Curl [86] passed Champ Bailey [1999] for third-most tackles in a rookie season for Washington.
  • Cornerback Ronald Darby compiled three tackles [two solo], a tackle for loss and three passes defensed.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Punter Tress Way punted three times for 154 yards, including a season-high 65-yarder.
  • Way had a 65-yard punt for the sixth time in his career, the most in franchise history.
  • Way's 51.3 net punting average was the fourth-highest of his career (min. 3 punts).
  • Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 2-of-2 field goals and 1-of-1 PAT.

