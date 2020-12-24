Washington Vs. Panthers Preview: Playoffs On The Line

-- A battle of Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates: It has been a solid rookie season for Chase Young between being named to his first Pro Bowl and being a key cog in one the NFL's best defensive lines. He's the odd-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, but Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn has been just as dominant in several categories.

Chinn, who the Panthers drafted in the second round out of Southern Illinois, leads the team with 102 tackles. He has recorded a sack, four quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss. The biggest example of his impact came in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings when he recovered two fumbles, both of which he returned for touchdowns.

Young might not have the pass-rushing production that was expected, but he has affected the defense in the way Rivera predicted when Washington drafted him. He has 38 tackles, eight quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks, three pass deflections, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery that he returned 47 yards for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. After combining his talent with emerging as an emotional leader, Young has quickly become one of the most important players on Washington's roster.