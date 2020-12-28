Snap Counts: Washington-Panthers, Week 16

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Offense (71 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Morgan Moses
|71
|100%
|TE Logan Thomas
|71
|100%
|T Cornelius Lucas
|71
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|71
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|71
|100%
|WR Cam Sims
|71
|100%
|WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
|59
|83%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|49
|69%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|46
|65%
|QB Dwayne Haskins
|46
|65%
|QB Taylor Heinicke
|25
|35%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|21
|30%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|13
|18%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|11
|15%
|WR Robert Foster
|7
|10%
|RB Peyton Barber
|4
|6%
|TE Marcus Baugh
|2
|3%
|T David Sharpe
|1
|1%
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Bowen/NFL, Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Elijah Griffin Sr./Washington Football)
Defense (68 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|LB Jon Bostic
|68
|100%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|68
|100%
|FS Jeremy Reaves
|66
|97%
|FS Kam Curl
|65
|96%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|65
|96%
|DE Chase Young
|63
|93%
|DT Daron Payne
|62
|91%
|CB Ronald Darby
|61
|90%
|DT Jonathan Allen
|58
|85%
|DE Montez Sweat
|51
|75%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|35
|51%
|DT Tim Settle
|24
|35%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|22
|32%
|LB Khaleke Hudson
|18
|26%
|LB Mychal Kendricks
|9
|13%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|7
|10%
|LB Jared Norris
|3
|4%
|FS Troy Apke
|3
|4%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|2
|3%