Snap Counts: Washington-Panthers, Week 16

Dec 28, 2020 at 01:57 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Wide receiver Cam Sims attempts to break a tackle during the Washington Football Team's game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Offense (71 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Morgan Moses 71 100%
TE Logan Thomas 71 100%
T Cornelius Lucas 71 100%
G Brandon Scherff 71 100%
C Chase Roullier 71 100%
WR Cam Sims 71 100%
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden 59 83%
RB J.D. McKissic 49 69%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 46 65%
QB Dwayne Haskins 46 65%
QB Taylor Heinicke 25 35%
RB Antonio Gibson 21 30%
WR Isaiah Wright 13 18%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 11 15%
WR Robert Foster 7 10%
RB Peyton Barber 4 6%
TE Marcus Baugh 2 3%
T David Sharpe 1 1%

Defense (68 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
LB Jon Bostic 68 100%
LB Cole Holcomb 68 100%
FS Jeremy Reaves 66 97%
FS Kam Curl 65 96%
CB Kendall Fuller 65 96%
DE Chase Young 63 93%
DT Daron Payne 62 91%
CB Ronald Darby 61 90%
DT Jonathan Allen 58 85%
DE Montez Sweat 51 75%
CB Jimmy Moreland 35 51%
DT Tim Settle 24 35%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 22 32%
LB Khaleke Hudson 18 26%
LB Mychal Kendricks 9 13%
DE James Smith-Williams 7 10%
LB Jared Norris 3 4%
FS Troy Apke 3 4%
CB Fabian Moreau 2 3%

