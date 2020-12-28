5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's 20-13 Loss To The Panthers

Heinicke, who made his first NFL appearance since 2018, entered the game with about nine minutes to play and immediately led a 16-play, 70-yard drive that looked like it would end with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas on fourth down. But Heinicke was only able to deliver the ball in part because guard Wes Schweitzer was holding his defender, which negated the score and set up a 4th-and-18. Heinicke's next attempt was batted down in the end zone for a turnover on downs.

Heinicke was even better on his second drive, which spanned eight plays and 91 yards. Right out of the two-minute warning, Heinicke waited until running back J.D. McKissic came open down the left sideline. He then threw a pristine pass to a falling McKissic in the end zone for a 29-yard score.

Heinicke never got a chance to try and complete the comeback, as the Panthers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock. But he did almost everything he could in the defeat, completing 12 of his 19 passes for 137 yards and adding 22 rushing yards on three carries.