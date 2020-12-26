3 Keys: How Washington Can Beat The Panthers

The wild card is fourth-round rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden. The big, physical pass-catcher has been on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury since Oct. 24, but he returned to practice Dec. 10, which started the 21-day window to either add him to the active roster or keep him on IR the rest of the season. He was not much of a factor before the injury, but he would be another threat the Panthers' secondary has to account for.

"AGG looked good," head coach Ron Rivera said Friday. "He had another good day of practice. We'll see how he is tomorrow and then we'll see how he is Saturday and then we'll make a decision on that."

Fortunately, the wide receivers will not have to carry offensive coordinator Scott Turner's unit. Thomas and McKissic have been consistently productive, and the Panthers do not have a top-tier defense. In fact, they do not rank better than 17th in any of the major statistical category and are allowing opponents to convert 50% of its third downs. Add in the potential return of Gibson, and Washington will have a bevy of ways to move the ball Sunday.