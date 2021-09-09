Washington Partners With USAA To Hold Warmup Practice At Joint Base Andrews

Allen is not the only person on the team who has a deep understanding and appreciation for the military. First-round pick Jamin Davis’s parents served in the Army, and head coach Ron Rivera also grew up in a military household and has made honoring service members one of his top priorities. Rivera's father, Eugenio Rivera, was also a member of the Army, and the family spent time in Germany, Panama, Washington, D.C. and Maryland before settling down in Marina, California.

"It's a big deal for me personally," Rivera said after the practice. "I lived on a base as a kid. I was born on an Army base, for that matter. It is very important for me to give back."

Rivera added that the circumstances in the Middle East and the death of 13 military members in Kabul brings even more significance to the gesture.

"I think it's very important that our military knows we really truly do believe in them, we truly support them and certainly do appreciate their sacrifice to us."

While the team was running through its offensive and defensive lineups, Rivera, team president Jason Wright and co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder spent time talking with service members. Mrs. Snyder said the event was "truly a special opportunity to thank the military community," and like Rivera and Allen, she wanted the service members in attendance to know how much they are appreciated.