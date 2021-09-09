News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Partners With USAA To Hold Warmup Practice At Joint Base Andrews

Sep 09, 2021 at 10:27 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Rivera_JBA

The Washington Football Team had its last warmup of the preseason on Aug. 27, and in the same way it started training camp, it ended a month of hard work by providing a special treat for the military.

As part of an annual partnership with USAA, Washington hosted its walkthrough for the Baltimore Ravens at Joint Base Andrews as part of a NFL/USAA Best Practice military appreciation event. Military members and their families were allowed to attend the practice to get an up-close look at how the burgundy and gold wrapped up the last preparations for the preseason finale.

"With everything that's been going on, I think it's easy to forget what's on the line for you," said defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. "Growing up in a military household, I know there's a lot of sacrifices that you guys do that's seen and unseen. So this is just another way to see we appreciate you, we love you."

Allen, whose father and uncle served in the United States Army, has dedicated much of his off-field endeavors towards providing support for the military. Any military member who attends events hosted by Washington has a good chance of meeting Allen in person, because he makes an effort to speak with as many service members as possible. And Allen has said that if he weren't pursuing his NFL aspirations, he would be serving his country with his two brothers.

Allen is not the only person on the team who has a deep understanding and appreciation for the military. First-round pick Jamin Davis’s parents served in the Army, and head coach Ron Rivera also grew up in a military household and has made honoring service members one of his top priorities. Rivera's father, Eugenio Rivera, was also a member of the Army, and the family spent time in Germany, Panama, Washington, D.C. and Maryland before settling down in Marina, California.

"It's a big deal for me personally," Rivera said after the practice. "I lived on a base as a kid. I was born on an Army base, for that matter. It is very important for me to give back."

Rivera added that the circumstances in the Middle East and the death of 13 military members in Kabul brings even more significance to the gesture.

"I think it's very important that our military knows we really truly do believe in them, we truly support them and certainly do appreciate their sacrifice to us."

While the team was running through its offensive and defensive lineups, Rivera, team president Jason Wright and co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder spent time talking with service members. Mrs. Snyder said the event was "truly a special opportunity to thank the military community," and like Rivera and Allen, she wanted the service members in attendance to know how much they are appreciated.

"We know how often you come to visit us," Mr. Snyder said, "so it's especially meaningful for us to come here."

Related Content

news

USO-Metro Club presented by Black Rifle Coffee, GEICO Military, Pepsi, & Safeway, Washington vs. Chargers

Active duty military, veterans and their family members will receive complimentary food and drink from Mission BBQ, music and more.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin in Second Salute to Service Moment of 2021

In the second preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin of the United States Coast Guard in their second Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson in First Salute to Service Moment of 2021

In the first preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson of the United States Navy in their first Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season
news

Washington Salute And GEICO Military To Host Military Appreciation Game Takeover on Friday

On Friday, August 20th, GEICO Military partnered with the Official Military Platform of the Washington Football Team, Washington Salute, to host the Military Appreciation Takeover presented by GEICO Military throughout the first official home game of the 2021 preseason. 
news

Washington Salute & GEICO Military Team Up to Hosting Military Appreciation Day at Training Camp in Richmond

On Thursday, July 29th, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Football Team, Washington Salute, welcomed 100 soldiers representing the 244th Quartermaster Battalion from Fort Lee (brought to us by USO Hampton Roads Central Virginia) and 100 Military Appreciation Club Members to the Training Camp Facility in Richmond, VA for a special VIP access experience in honor of Military Appreciation Day presented by GEICO Military.
news

Washington Salute Hosts 2021 Military Combine With Five Branch Drill Teams

On Thursday, June 24th, the Washington Salute team welcomed the United States Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard Drill Teams to the St. James Sports Complex in Springfield, VA for the first Washington Salute Military Combine since 2019. 
news

Head Coach Ron Rivera & Jonathan Allen Show Support for Links of Freedom

On Wednesday, May 19th, Head Coach Ron Rivera and Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen attended an event at Top Golf Loudon County in support of military/veteran not-for-profit Links to Freedom.
news

Washington Salute Hosts Second Annual Murph Challenge with Head Coach Ron Rivera

From the morning through early afternoon of Saturday, May 15th, Washington Salute was joined by Co-Founder of the Murph Challenge Michael Sauers, former Navy SEAL's Jason Redman & Ray Care, Father of LT Michael Murphy – Daniel Murphy, and Head Coach of the Washington Football Team Ron Rivera, for the Second Annual Virtual Murph Challenge in honor of Armed Forces Day
news

United States Air Force Drill Team Performs At FedExField

On Tuesday, May 4, the Washington Football Team invited the United States Air Force Drill Team to FedExField to perform at the 50-yard line in honor of Military Appreciation Month.
news

Washington Salute To Host Second Annual Virtual Murph Challenge 

On Armed Forces Day (Saturday, May 15th), Washington Salute will once again team up with the co-founder of the Murph Challenge and former Navy SEAL, Michael Sauers, to host the second Virtual Murph Challenge. The event will include guest appearances from several former Navy SEALS, Head Coach Ron Rivera, Father of LT Michael Murphy - Daniel Murphy, and many more. 
news

Washington Salute Partners With Children Of Fallen Patriots On Final Month Of The Military Child Career Panel

On April 22, the Washington Football Team digitally welcomed 20 students from all over the country representing Children of Fallen Patriots for a personalized career panel with four of the team's business executives.
Advertising