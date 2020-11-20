Washington's Pass Rush Is Set Up To Hound Joe Burrow

To Del Rio's credit, the defense has improved markedly at rushing the passer in the past month. It brought down Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci six times in Week 7 -- the most since the season opener. It followed that up with five sacks in the Week 9 rematch against the New York Giants.

But there was a long stretch of constipated production from the pass rush. After the defense's Week 1 performance, it recorded eight sacks over the course of Weeks 2-6. Washington was applying pressure -- its 10.6% adjusted sack rate even tops the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lead the league with 36 sacks -- but it struggled to finish plays, as Washington 14th in ESPN's pass rush win rate.

They key to improving, Del Rio said prior to the Cowboys game, was to simply "just keep doing our thing." That strategy appears to have worked; 43% of the team's sacks have come in the past three games.