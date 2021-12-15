Washington places 7 players on Reserve/COVID-19 list, designates Sam Cosmi to return from IR, signs 2 to practice squad

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Dec 15, 2021 at 01:17 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

  • QB Kyle Allen
  • LB Milo Eifler
  • S Darrick Forrest
  • DT Matt Ioannidis
  • T Cornelius Lucas
  • TE Sammis Reyes
  • WR Cam Sims

The Washington Football Team designated the following player to return to practice:

  • T Sam Cosmi

The Washington Football Team signed the following players to the practice squad:

  • DT Tyler Clark
  • QB Jordan Ta'amu

Advertising