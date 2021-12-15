Washington places 7 players on Reserve/COVID-19 list, designates Sam Cosmi to return from IR, signs 2 to practice squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
- QB Kyle Allen
- LB Milo Eifler
- S Darrick Forrest
- DT Matt Ioannidis
- T Cornelius Lucas
- TE Sammis Reyes
- WR Cam Sims
The Washington Football Team designated the following player to return to practice:
- T Sam Cosmi
The Washington Football Team signed the following players to the practice squad:
- DT Tyler Clark
- QB Jordan Ta'amu