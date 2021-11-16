Washington places Chase Young on IR amid multiple roster moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
- DE Chase Young
The Washington Football Team signed the following player from the practice squad:
- DL Daniel Wise
The Washington Football Team signed the following players to the practice squad:
- TE Temarrick Hemingway
- DT Gabe Wright
The Washington Football Team activated the following player off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
- OL Saahdiq Charles