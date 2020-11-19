Washington Places T Geron Christian On Injured Reserve

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:
The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured list:
- T Geron Christian Sr.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:
The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured list:
The team released the following statement Monday.
The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
The team announced the following roster move Saturday.
The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-20 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
Chambers will serve on the organization's executive leadership team overseeing front office employee experience and culture
The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.