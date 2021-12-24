Washington places Landon Collins on IR amid multiple moves

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Dec 24, 2021 at 04:13 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • S Landon Collins
  • DE Daniel Wise

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List:

  • S Deshazor Everett

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

  • DE Nate Orchard

The Washington Football Team released the following player:

  • DT Akeem Spence

