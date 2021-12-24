Washington places Landon Collins on IR amid multiple moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:
- S Landon Collins
- DE Daniel Wise
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List:
- S Deshazor Everett
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
- DE Nate Orchard
The Washington Football Team released the following player:
- DT Akeem Spence