Washington places Montez Sweat on Injured Reserve, signs Bunmi from practice squad

Nov 13, 2021
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Football Team has placed defensive end Montez Sweat on Injured Reserve ahead of its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per the team's public relations department. In a corresponding move, Washington has signed defensive end Bunmi Rotimi to the active roster from the practice squad.

Sweat, who is second on the team with four sacks, has been dealing with a jaw injury throughout the week and was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Sweat will be on Injured Reserve for at least the next three weeks. Should he return to practice after that time frame, it has 21 days to decide whether to activate him or return him to Injured Reserve.

Rotimi signed with Washington in late July and has been on the team's practice squad, although he was elevated to the active roster ahead of the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. Rotimi began his career with the Chicago Bears in 2018 and also played in the Alliance of American Football with the Arizona Hotshots and in the XFL with the New York Guardians. He recorded six tackle and a sack with the Hotshots and 25 tackles with the Guardians.

