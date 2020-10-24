Washington Places Saahdiq Charles, Antonio Gandy-Golden On IR; Pulls 2 WRs From Practice Squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team has placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:

OL Saahdiq Charles

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player from the practice squad:

WR Tony Brown

The Washington Football Team has elevated the following players from the practice squad:

WR Jeff Badet

DT Devaroe Lawrence

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player to the practice squad:

TE Marcus Baugh