Washington Places Tender On WR Cam Sims

Mar 16, 2021 at 04:58 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Cam_Sims_Tender031621
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs (37) and outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

The Washington Football Team has placed a tender on restricted free agent Cam Sims Tuesday afternoon. 

Sims, who is entering his fourth season, had a career-high performance in 2020 with 477 yards. Sims became a key component to Washington's offense after catching his first-career touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 6, which brought the team within two points of taking the lead. From that point on, Sims appeared in at least 75% of the offensive snaps in each contest.

Sims was the No. 2 receiver opposite of Terry McLaurin and had several standout performances, including his first 100-yard game against the Giants in Week 9 and 92 yards in Washington's upset over the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught 66.7% of his targets and finished second among receivers in yardage.

"The way Cam Sims practices and the things he's capable of doing as an athlete, they're pretty impressive," head coach Ron Rivera said. "He's a heck of a football player and I just think he's going to get better and better as he continues to work on his game."

