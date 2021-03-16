Washington Places Tender On WR Cam Sims

The Washington Football Team has placed a tender on restricted free agent Cam Sims Tuesday afternoon.

Sims, who is entering his fourth season, had a career-high performance in 2020 with 477 yards. Sims became a key component to Washington's offense after catching his first-career touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 6, which brought the team within two points of taking the lead. From that point on, Sims appeared in at least 75% of the offensive snaps in each contest.

Sims was the No. 2 receiver opposite of Terry McLaurin and had several standout performances, including his first 100-yard game against the Giants in Week 9 and 92 yards in Washington's upset over the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught 66.7% of his targets and finished second among receivers in yardage.