Washington places Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve amid multiple roster moves.

Dec 11, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

  • CB Darryl Roberts
  • DE James Smith-Williams

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • G Wes Schweitzer

The Washington Football Team signed the following player from the practice squad:

  • C Jon Toth

The Washington Football Team signed the following player to the practice squad:

  • K Lirim Hajrullahu

The Washington Football Team has elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • LB De'Jon Harris

The Washington Football Team has activated the following players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements:

  • DE William Bradley-King
  • S Jeremy Reaves

