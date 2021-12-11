Washington places Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve amid multiple roster moves.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
- CB Darryl Roberts
- DE James Smith-Williams
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
- G Wes Schweitzer
The Washington Football Team signed the following player from the practice squad:
- C Jon Toth
The Washington Football Team signed the following player to the practice squad:
- K Lirim Hajrullahu
The Washington Football Team has elevated the following players from the practice squad:
- LB De'Jon Harris
The Washington Football Team has activated the following players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements:
- DE William Bradley-King
- S Jeremy Reaves