Washington places Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve amid multiple roster moves.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

CB Darryl Roberts

DE James Smith-Williams

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

G Wes Schweitzer

The Washington Football Team signed the following player from the practice squad:

C Jon Toth

The Washington Football Team signed the following player to the practice squad:

K Lirim Hajrullahu

The Washington Football Team has elevated the following players from the practice squad:

LB De'Jon Harris

The Washington Football Team has activated the following players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements: