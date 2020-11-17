Washington Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Last night we were made aware that a Washington player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately self-isolated and the contact tracing data was evaluated. All of the player's close contacts have been told to quarantine.
Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocols. All meetings this week will be conducted virtually and the Inova Sports Performance Center will only be open to staff with limited access granted to the players.
We will continue to work closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer and follow the league's guidance. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff is our number one priority.