'We're Gonna Keep Going': Washington's Players Dedicated To Learning From Mistakes

Rivera is not going to fault Heinicke for trying to win; after all, that was the emotion behind the errors. But he did force the ball to make plays, and that can't happen against a Bills defense that allowed the second-fewest yards in the league.

"That's a really good defense," Heinicke said. "That's not to say those penalties and picks are accounted for because of that. We've still got to play better. I just feel like we shot ourselves in the foot."

Rivera said the issues on defense come from players trying to have an impact individually, but that statement could be applied to both sides of the ball. There were plays littered throughout the game that showed what could happen when players perform as a unit. Solid blocking on Antonio Gibson's 73-yard touchdown helped him break loose. Jamin Davis stuffed Devin Singletary for no gain in the first quarter, forcing a turnover on downs.

Aside from being evidence that the schemes work, they're a foundation to build on for the rest of the season.