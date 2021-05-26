Washington Has An Exuberant Energy, And Its New Players Love It

There are plenty of personalities on Washington's squad, but one common trait everyone shares is that they are not afraid of hard work. It's one of the first things that Jackson noticed about the rest of the cornerbacks on the roster. He and the rest of the position are part of a group chat, and while this portion of OTAs are considered voluntary, the overwhelming consensus was that they would all show up. Rivera believes the players view it as an opportunity to develop and come together, and he's pleased with the results.

"I feel like everybody just wanted to get better," Jackson said. "Mostly everybody in the room is new, so we need to build that chemistry."

It seems that same thought was shared across the entire team, as most of Washington's roster was present Tuesday morning. What's more, every player was giving full effort, which clearly stood out to Fitzpatrick.