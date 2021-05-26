News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Has An Exuberant Energy, And Its New Players Love It

May 26, 2021 at 04:52 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

210525 OTAs 2223_
Washington's defense celebrates an interception made by rookie Darrick Forrest during OTAs. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

William Jackson III has never been a part of anything quite like it. He only signed with the Washington Football Team two months ago, and yet his new teammates are already greeting him as soon as he walks in the room and treating him like family.

"Walking into an organization like that," Jackson told reporters after Washington wrapped up its first day of OTAs, "you can't help but to build off positivity, and I'm excited to just be a part of this group."

This is part of what head coach Ron Rivera was talking about when promised to build a sustainable, winning culture in Washington. Sure, that means getting more wins on the field and hopefully more playoff appearances, but it also includes building a foundation on the shoulders of tough, young players who do not shy away from competition. 

The work Rivera put in to make that a reality last year is paying off now, and the new additions to the team are loving it.

"I think there is a good energy here," said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. "There is this youthful exuberance around the building. You have guys out there barking and making noise. I think it is a lot of fun to get into competitive environments and start to grow as a unit."

There are plenty of personalities on Washington's squad, but one common trait everyone shares is that they are not afraid of hard work. It's one of the first things that Jackson noticed about the rest of the cornerbacks on the roster. He and the rest of the position are part of a group chat, and while this portion of OTAs are considered voluntary, the overwhelming consensus was that they would all show up. Rivera believes the players view it as an opportunity to develop and come together, and he's pleased with the results.

"I feel like everybody just wanted to get better," Jackson said. "Mostly everybody in the room is new, so we need to build that chemistry."

It seems that same thought was shared across the entire team, as most of Washington's roster was present Tuesday morning. What's more, every player was giving full effort, which clearly stood out to Fitzpatrick.

"Just from watching today and watching guys work, there is such a good willingness to these guys to put in the work and want to learn," Fitzpatrick said. "That gets me excited. It gets me excited to be a part of this team and doing the best I can to help us win on Sunday's."

Related Links

PHOTOS: Washington Kicks Off OTAs

The Washington Football Team began its OTAs Tuesday morning with the majority of its roster coming to Inova Sports Performance Center to meet their new teammates and improve their technique. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

210525 OTAs 0057_
1 / 79
210525 OTAs 0089_
2 / 79
210525 OTAs 0123_
3 / 79
210525 OTAs 0164_
4 / 79
210525 OTAs 0205_
5 / 79
210525 OTAs 0245_
6 / 79
210525 OTAs 0288_
7 / 79
210525 OTAs 0304_
8 / 79
210525 OTAs 0330_
9 / 79
210525 OTAs 0364_
10 / 79
210525 OTAs 0373_
11 / 79
210525 OTAs 0390_
12 / 79
210525 OTAs 0393_
13 / 79
210525 OTAs 0434_
14 / 79
210525 OTAs 0476_
15 / 79
210525 OTAs 0529_
16 / 79
210525 OTAs 0589_
17 / 79
210525 OTAs 0603_
18 / 79
210525 OTAs 0676_
19 / 79
210525 OTAs 0728_
20 / 79
210525 OTAs 0764_
21 / 79
210525 OTAs 0928_
22 / 79
210525 OTAs 0951_
23 / 79
210525 OTAs 0995_
24 / 79
210525 OTAs 1004_
25 / 79
210525 OTAs 1027_
26 / 79
210525 OTAs 1049_
27 / 79
210525 OTAs 1054_
28 / 79
210525 OTAs 1061_
29 / 79
210525 OTAs 1088_
30 / 79
210525 OTAs 1099_
31 / 79
210525 OTAs 1151_
32 / 79
210525 OTAs 1160_
33 / 79
210525 OTAs 1171_
34 / 79
210525 OTAs 1223_
35 / 79
210525 OTAs 1275_
36 / 79
210525 OTAs 1315_
37 / 79
210525 OTAs 1376_
38 / 79
210525 OTAs 1414_
39 / 79
210525 OTAs 1496_
40 / 79
210525 OTAs 1511_
41 / 79
210525 OTAs 1543_
42 / 79
210525 OTAs 1600_
43 / 79
210525 OTAs 1623_
44 / 79
210525 OTAs 1633_
45 / 79
210525 OTAs 1679_
46 / 79
210525 OTAs 1732_
47 / 79
210525 OTAs 1822_
48 / 79
210525 OTAs 1853_
49 / 79
210525 OTAs 1884_
50 / 79
210525 OTAs 1890_
51 / 79
210525 OTAs 1952_
52 / 79
210525 OTAs 2019_
53 / 79
210525 OTAs 2023_
54 / 79
210525 OTAs 2029_
55 / 79
210525 OTAs 2035_
56 / 79
210525 OTAs 2082_
57 / 79
210525 OTAs 2174_
58 / 79
210525 OTAs 2202_
59 / 79
Washington's defense celebrates an interception made by rookie Darrick Forrest during OTAs. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
60 / 79

Washington's defense celebrates an interception made by rookie Darrick Forrest during OTAs. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

210525 OTAs 2256_
61 / 79
210525 OTAs 2262_
62 / 79
210525 OTAs 2284_
63 / 79
210525 OTAs 2383_
64 / 79
210525 OTAs 2385_
65 / 79
210525 OTAs 2408_
66 / 79
210525 OTAs 2458_
67 / 79
210525 OTAs 2472_
68 / 79
210525 OTAs 2484_
69 / 79
210525 OTAs 2511_
70 / 79
210525 OTAs 2557_
71 / 79
210525 OTAs 2589_
72 / 79
210525 OTAs 2639_
73 / 79
210525 OTAs 2715_
74 / 79
210525 OTAs 2720_
75 / 79
210525 OTAs 2725_
76 / 79
210525 OTAs 2733_
77 / 79
210525 OTAs 2766_
78 / 79
210525 OTAs 2801_
79 / 79
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tempo -- another one of Rivera's focus points -- was high throughout practice. Contact was kept to a minimum, as most of Washington's goals during this period center around developing technique, but players still found ways to compete within the rules.

It was also an opportunity for the veterans to set the tone to the rookies and new additions. Rivera recalled one specific exchange where one player told a rookie, "Hey, we don't walk around here.

"I think the guys are understanding that if you want to play fast you have to practice fast," Rivera said. "This is as good of a simulation as you can get."

Even in a dialed back scenario, all the players know they are competing for a roster spot. However, that doesn't stop them from trying to help each other improve. That's the mindset that the entire team shares, Jackson said, and everyone has an encouraging attitude. A prime example of that came when rookie Darrick Forrest grabbed an interception off a tipped pass, which caused the defense to run onto the field and celebrate.

"We just want everyone to play good, whoever steps on the field."

Rivera wants to fill his roster with winners, but that extends far beyond the results on the scoreboard. It involves finding players who can create the right atmosphere and put the team above themselves. Washington started that growth last season, and the next step is for its players to sustain that progress.

Based on how some of the newcomers have reacted, it's safe to say that's taken care of.

"I am really excited to be here," Fitzpatrick said, "and that excitement has just grown since I've gotten around everybody. "

Related Content

news

Landon Collins Feels "Awesome" About His Recovery

Collins has been recovering from a torn Achilles for the past six months, and his rehab has given him confidence that he is on the right path to a return.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/26: Looking Through The Notes From OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
news

Why Trust And Communication Are So Important To Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick is joining his ninth team this season, and he has a good reason for prioritizing building trust and communication with his teammates.
news

Notes From Day 1 Of OTAs: Ryan Fitzpatrick Looks To Strengthen Bonds With His Teammates

Washington finished up its first round of OTAs Tuesday morning. Here are some observations from the action.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/25: Wrapping Up Day 1 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
news

3 Storylines To Follow During Washington's OTAs

Washington's players will spend the next month fine-tuning their techniques in preparation for the 2021 season. Here are three storylines to follow during the team's OTAs.
news

Jamin Davis Intends To 'Hit The Ground Running' In OTAs

Davis is just starting his journey in the NFL, but he already has the right mindset for how to succeed.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/24: Get Ready For Dyami Brown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 24, 2021.
news

How Dyami Brown Became Such A Dangerous Deep Threat

Brown is known for being a dynamic player downfield, but it took hard work with his high school receivers coach to get to that point.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/21: Gearing Up For OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, May 21, 2021.
news

Sam Cosmi Has Simple, Yet Significant Goals This Offseason

Cosmi wants to play as much as possible, and he has a few goals for how he plans to achieve that.
Advertising