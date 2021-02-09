Chase Young Leads 5 Washington Players On PFF's Top 101 Players Of 2020

Coming in behind Young on PFF's list was Scherff at No. 41. Scherff put together career highs in run-blocking (80.1) and overall grades (84.1) and received the second-best pass-blocking grade of his career (81.1). He allowed just 21 pressures on 538 pass plays, which not only earned him his fourth Pro Bowl selection, but also a first-team All-Pro honor.

"A former No. 5 overall pick, Brandon Scherff has been a good player throughout his NFL career. But 2020 was his best season by a considerable distance," Monson wrote.

Scherff was not the only Washington offensive lineman who put up career numbers in 2020. Moses (No. 94) and Roullier (No. 100) also outperformed their previous grades with Moses' 85.9 run-blocking grade being his best by a large margin and Roullier allowing just one sack with a pass-blocking grade of 84.3. Roullier signed an extension for his performance in the final year of his rookie contract.