Week 15 Power Rankings: Washington Is On The Rise

ESPN

Last Week's Ranking: 26

Current Ranking: 18

John Keim: "This is what everyone anticipated entering the season: The defense would have to lead this franchise, and it has. With five first-round picks along the defensive line and the No. 2 overall pick in Chase Young, that's how it should be. Washington's defense ranks in the top 10 in both yards and points allowed; it hasn't finished a season that way since 2008.

The offense needs work and remains inconsistent; that, too, hasn't been a surprise. At season's start, coach Ron Rivera said it might not be until 2021 that the offense really starts humming. This team is better with quarterback Alex Smith but still inconsistent. The special-teams coverage has been good, and punter Tress Way has been terrific."

NFL.com

Last Week: 19

Current: 15