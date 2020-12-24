Week 16 Power Rankings: Where Washington Stands Entering Panthers Game

Despite a close loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Football Team remains in great position to win its first NFC East title since 2015. Here's how Washington ranks among the other teams ahead of Week 16.

ESPN

Last Week's Ranking: 18

Current Ranking: 15

Most Underrated Star: RT Morgan Moses

John Keim: "There are a few deserving players, but all of them have received attention, whether that's P Tress Way, TE Logan Thomas or RB J.D. McKissic. Even DT Jonathan Allen, who warrants more praise, is part of a decorated D-line group. But Moses is having arguably his best season coming off one of his worst. He rededicated himself to training in the offseason and reported to camp in excellent shape, and his play has benefited. On a line that has dealt with numerous injuries, Moses has been a rock. Because of multiple injuries to others, Moses also started two games at left tackle and played well as Washington won both."

NFL.com

Last Week: 15

Current: 15