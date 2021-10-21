News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Notes & Quotes: Washington prepares for challenges of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams

Oct 21, 2021 at 05:35 PM
NotesQuotes102121
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner speaks to Ricky Seals-Jones during practice on Oct. 7, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team wrapped up Thursday's practice ahead of its Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers with coordinators Scott Turner and Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Here are some of the key takeaways from their press conferences.

Scott Turner

- Taylor Heinicke said Wednesday he feels like he's tried to play perfect over the past two weeks, which has been one of the reasons for his struggles. He threw two interceptions against the Saints, and Turner knows they weighed heavy on the quarterback. As a result, Turner believes he overcompensated a bit and was hesitant to take chances on throws. That's not Heinicke's game, though, and Turner wants him to be himself whenever he's on the field. Heinicke can't be afraid to make mistakes in the NFL, Turner said, because that approach still leads to mistakes.

"He's gotta go be himself, trust what he sees and relax, and be the player that he is, not trying to be perfect or do everything perfectly."

- On that note, Turner has no issue with Heinicke scrambling to make plays. After all, that also is part Heinicke's game. The reason he didn't have any rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs was because they made a point of taking the use of Heinicke's legs away from him. The Packers, who are tied for ninth with 14 sacks, might try to do the same thing. If that does happen, Washington will likely call plays to get Heinicke out on the edge like it did against the Chiefs.

- Turner got a close look at what Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers can do to defenses, given that he spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings coaching quarterbacks. There are a lot of things that make Rodgers the quarterback that he is today, but one thing about the former MVP that does stick out to Turner is his ability to keep plays alive. Even when he doesn't have a lot of space, he can still generate a lot of power.

"He makes a lot of tough throws in a lot of tough situations and that's the biggest thing with him is just that the play is never dead."

Related Links

PHOTOS: Green Bay Practice Week 10/21

The Washington Football Team continues its week of practice leading up to Green Bay. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

20211021 Week 7 Practice003
1 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice004
2 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice005
3 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice006
4 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice008
5 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice012
6 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice014
7 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice016
8 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice017
9 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice018
10 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice019
11 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice020
12 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice021
13 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice022
14 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice023
15 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice024
16 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice026
17 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice027
18 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice028
19 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice029
20 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice030
21 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice032
22 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice033
23 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice034
24 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice035
25 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice037
26 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice038
27 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice039
28 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice040
29 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice041
30 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice043
31 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice046
32 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice048
33 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice050
34 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice053
35 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice054
36 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice057
37 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice059
38 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice060
39 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice061
40 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice063
41 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice064
42 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice065
43 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice066
44 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice067
45 / 47
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
20211021 Week 7 Practice068
46 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211021 Week 7 Practice069
47 / 47
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jack Del Rio

- Del Rio had a simple answer when asked at the top of the press conference about Packers' wide receiver Davante Adams: "Really gifted receiver." The numbers back that up, too. He leads the NFL with 668 receiving yards and has a Pro Football Focus grade of 92.4. He and Rodgers are on the same page, and Del Rio can see it based on how they work together.

"He's targeted a lot and it'd be a big challenge for us. He's one of the elite players in the league and you see him every week. I mean, people, they come in different shapes and sizes and different names, but the best of the best and he's really gifted."

- Del Rio had similar praise for running back Aaron Jones when asked about the former 2017 fifth-round pick. Jones has been an efficient weapon for the Packers in both aspects of their offense. In addition to being ninth in the NFL with 385 yards, he's second on the team in targets (23), receptions (21) and receiving yards (166). He's going to present some challenges on Sunday, Del Rio said.

"I think he's a dynamic runner, a slasher, really runs behind his pads, finds the hole, exceptional vision. I think he's a really talented back. I think he's one of the top backs in the league."

- Up until five minutes in the third quarter, Del Rio was pleased with what he saw from Washington's defense against the Chiefs. The unit was opportunistic, got off the field on third downs and held one of the league's best offenses to just 10 points. Things began to slip away quickly after that, though, and with another offense filled with quality players coming up shortly, Del Rio wants to emphasize that the defense needs to play four quarters.

"As we do that, we have a chance to fight our way out of this and play a lot better and help our football team win."

Related Content

news

Grunt work and a great deal of gratitude: A window into the life of Washington's quality control coaches

Michael Silver takes a deep dive into the lives of Washington's quality control coaches.
news

Scouting the Packers: 5 quick hits on Green Bay

The Washington Football Team (2-4) will take a trip to Lambeau to square off against the 5-1 Green Bay Packers. Here's what you need to know about the Pack heading into the matchup.
news

Meet Chris Blewitt, Washington's new kicker with an incredible story

Blewitt was working at UPS hauling boxes last week. Now he's Washington's new kicker and living out his dream.
news

Wake Up Washington: Taylor Heinicke changing his mindset ahead of playing at Green Bay

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising