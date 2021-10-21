Notes & Quotes: Washington prepares for challenges of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams

- On that note, Turner has no issue with Heinicke scrambling to make plays. After all, that also is part Heinicke's game. The reason he didn't have any rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs was because they made a point of taking the use of Heinicke's legs away from him. The Packers, who are tied for ninth with 14 sacks, might try to do the same thing. If that does happen, Washington will likely call plays to get Heinicke out on the edge like it did against the Chiefs.

- Turner got a close look at what Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers can do to defenses, given that he spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings coaching quarterbacks. There are a lot of things that make Rodgers the quarterback that he is today, but one thing about the former MVP that does stick out to Turner is his ability to keep plays alive. Even when he doesn't have a lot of space, he can still generate a lot of power.