Washington prepares for depth to be tested yet again

There's no way to quantify the possibility of McLaurin missing time at this point in the season other than to say it would be a heavy loss. The third-year wideout is one of Washington's most productive players, the team's leading target in the passing game and a captain. Washington needs to be as close to full strength as possible to make a playoff push, and being without McLaurin, who leads the league in contested catches since 2020, would erect another hurdle to overcome.

It's important to note that it's still early in the week, so McLaurin could be removed from the concussion protocol in time for Sunday. Rivera is comfortable with the options Washington has after McLaurin, though, which includes Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims and Curtis Samuel.

Whether McLaurin is ready or not, Samuel, who missed the majority of the season with a groin injury and has 54 snaps since the bye week, is a player Rivera would like to see be more involved.

"The guy is a dynamic player, and believe me, when he gets rolling, gets the ball in his hands, he can be very explosive for us," Rivera said.

Other players like Humphries have shown up in big moments. Nineteen of the seven-year veteran's catches have resulted in first downs. Sims' acrobatic 43-yard catch also helped jumpstart Washington's offense as it readied itself for a comeback attempt.