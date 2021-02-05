Washington Promotes Jim Hostler To Senior Offensive Assistant, Drew Terrell To Wide Receivers Coach

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Friday that they have promoted Jim Hostler to the role of senior offensive assistant and Drew Terrell to the role of wide receivers coach. Hostler was previously the team's wide receivers coach and Terrell was the team's assistant wide receivers coach.
"Coach Hostler and Coach Terrell have both earned these promotions. Both these men did phenomenal work with the wide receivers this season and I know they are both ready for their new roles," said head coach Ron Rivera. "Coach Hostler has experience working with the quarterbacks and will now be able to work more with the offense as a whole. Coach Terrell is a bright and up and coming coach who I know will command respect in the wide receivers room and build off of the foundation that he and Coach Hostler established there this past season."
In Hostler's new role, he will assist in various aspects of the offense while still being a resource for Coach Terrell in the wide receiver room. Terrell will now be overseeing the entire wide receiver group and will be working with the wide receivers on all aspects of their game.
Hostler will be entering his 22nd season in the NFL in 2021 and his second as a member of the Washington staff. He held previous coaching roles in Carolina (2019), Green Bay (2018), Indianapolis (2015-17), Buffalo (2014), Baltimore (2008-13), San Francisco (2005-07), New York Jets (2003-04), New Orleans (2001-02) and Kansas City (2000).
In his only season with Carolina in 2019, Hostler helped lead the Panthers receiving group to top 10 finishes in receiving yards (10th), receptions (7th), receptions per game (7th) and receiving yards per game (10th).
In 2018, Hostler served as the passing game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers ranked sixth in the NFL with 4,629 receiving yards and seventh with 392 receptions. Green Bay WR Davante Adams was second in the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns and seventh with 1,386 receiving yards.
Prior to his stint in Green Bay, he spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, first as wide receivers coach (2015) and then as tight ends coach (2016-17). During his time with the Colts, Hostler tutored tight end Jack Doyle, who caught 139 passes for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns between 2016-17. His 139 receptions over those two seasons were tied for fourth in the league among tight ends, while his 80 receptions in 2017 were the second-most by a tight end in Colts history.
Hostler spent the 2014 campaign with the Buffalo Bills, serving as a senior offensive assistant. During that season, wide receiver Sammy Watkins set single-season rookie records for receptions (65) and receiving yards (982), and the Bills had three different players (Watkins, Robert Woods and Fred Jackson) post at least 50 receptions each for the first time in franchise history.
Prior to working in Buffalo, Hostler spent six seasons (2008-13) with the Baltimore Ravens as wide receivers coach, where he oversaw a receiving corps that played an integral role in the team's Super Bowl XLVII win. During the 2012 campaign, Baltimore's wideouts helped contribute to the team's 3,996 receiving yards, the second-most in a season in franchise history to that point.
Hostler spent the 2005-07 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, serving as quarterbacks coach for his first two years and offensive coordinator in his final season where he worked with current Washington QB Alex Smith. Prior to his time in San Francisco, Hostler spent two seasons with the New York Jets, coaching quarterbacks in 2003 and wide receivers in 2004.
Hostler spent the two seasons prior to his stint in New York with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant/quality control coach in his first season and as assistant wide receivers coach in his second season. Hostler began his NFL coaching career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2000 as an offensive assistant/quality control.
Terrell is entering his fourth season in the NFL and his second as a member of Washington's staff. He served as a quality control coach with the Carolina Panthers from 2018-19 and broke down opponent game film and presented statistical analysis to identify opponent tendencies as well as assisted the offensive coaching staff in game plan preparation.
Terrell contributed to a Panthers offense that totaled 5,972 total yards on offense in 2018, which was the second-highest mark in franchise history. That season, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey set numerous franchise records and earned AP Second-Team All Pro honors while G Trai Turner was named to his fourth-consecutive Pro Bowl.
Terrell joined the Panthers after three season at the University of Michigan (2015-17), where he was an offensive graduate assistant. He worked with the wide receivers and returners his first two seasons, and the cornerbacks and returners in his final season. Terrell coached two receivers who were selected in the 2017 NFL Draft as Amara Darboh was chosen by Seattle in the third round and Jehu Chesson was chosen by Kansas City in the fourth round.
Terrell was an offensive graduate assistant coach at Virginia Tech in 2014 and worked with wide receivers Cam Phillips and Isaiah Ford, who rank first and second in Virginia Tech's all-time record books in receptions and receiving yards, respectively.
HOSTLER FOOTBALL TIMELINE
- 2021: Senior Offensive Assistant, Washington Football Team
- 2020: Wide Receivers, Washington Football Team
- 2019: Wide Receivers, Carolina Panthers
- 2018: Passing Game Coordinator, Green Bay Packers
- 2016-17: Tight Ends, Indianapolis Colts
- 2015: Wide Receivers, Indianapolis Colts
- 2014: Senior Offensive Assistant, Buffalo Bills
- 2008-13: Wide Receivers Coach, Baltimore Ravens
- 2007: Offensive Coordinator, San Francisco 49ers
- 2005-06: Quarterbacks, San Francisco 49ers
- 2004: Wide Receivers, New York Jets
- 2003: Quarterbacks, New York Jets
- 2001-02: Assistant Wide Receivers Coach, New Orleans Saints
- 2000: Offensive Quality Control, Kansas City Chiefs
- 1999: Offensive Coordinator, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- 1997-98: Linebackers Coach, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- 1994-96: Wide Receivers Coach, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- 1993: Offensive Coordinator, Juniata College
- 1990-92: Running Backs Coach, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- 1986-89: Cornerback, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
TERRELL FOOTBALL TIMELINE
- 2021: Wide Receivers Coach, Washington Football Team
- 2020: Assistant Wide Receivers Coach, Washington Football Team
- 2018-19: Offensive Quality Control, Carolina Panthers
- 2015-17: Graduate Assistant, Michigan
- 2014: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Virginia Tech
- 2009-12: Wide Receiver/Punt Returner, Stanford