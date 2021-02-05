Washington Promotes Jim Hostler To Senior Offensive Assistant, Drew Terrell To Wide Receivers Coach

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Friday that they have promoted Jim Hostler to the role of senior offensive assistant and Drew Terrell to the role of wide receivers coach. Hostler was previously the team's wide receivers coach and Terrell was the team's assistant wide receivers coach.

"Coach Hostler and Coach Terrell have both earned these promotions. Both these men did phenomenal work with the wide receivers this season and I know they are both ready for their new roles," said head coach Ron Rivera. "Coach Hostler has experience working with the quarterbacks and will now be able to work more with the offense as a whole. Coach Terrell is a bright and up and coming coach who I know will command respect in the wide receivers room and build off of the foundation that he and Coach Hostler established there this past season."

In Hostler's new role, he will assist in various aspects of the offense while still being a resource for Coach Terrell in the wide receiver room. Terrell will now be overseeing the entire wide receiver group and will be working with the wide receivers on all aspects of their game.