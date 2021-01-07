Wake Up Washington 1/7: The Latest On The Quarterback Situation

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on how Jack Del Rio helped Washington win the NFC East.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how a retired Army Ranger helped Ron Rivera separate the interesting from the important.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides a timeline of Alex Smith's remarkable comeback — from life-threatening injury to the playoffs.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also reports on Taylor Heinicke taking first-team reps at quarterback during Thursday's practice.
-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga delves into Washington's last postseason victory.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala introduces the artist who rebuilt Alex Smith's old leg brace into the Lombardi Trophy.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes on how Ron Rivera's cancer battle, return of Alex Smith galvanized the Washington Football Team.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Chase Young's comments on playing Tom Brady.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on the quarterback situation days before the Wild Card game.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also looks into Tom Brady having had remarkable success against Jack Del Rio.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer breaks down how a few seconds can make all the difference for Alex Smith.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey dives into teams like Washington having success in the playoffs.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes that Tom Brady's playoff experience outweighs all of Washington's starters.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Mike Tirico believing Rivera deserves to be in Coach of the Year conversation.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also recaps an interview with Chase Young's mom.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig wonders if Washington's defensive line can limit Tom Brady? (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes that Terry McLaurin's availability could be his best ability against Tampa Bay. (Subscription)
-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno chronicles Washington's memorable season.
-- The Richmond Times' Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that as always, it all comes down to the quarterback in Washington.
-- The Richmond Times' Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes about Bruce Arians and Ron Rivera leading the charge to create a more inclusive NFL.
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about the key to stopping Tom Brady.
-- The Washington Times' Andy Kostka writes about quarterbacks Alex Smith and Tom Brady.
