Wake Up Washington 1/7: The Latest On The Quarterback Situation

Jan 07, 2021 at 11:19 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-010720
The Washington Football Team offense huddles during practice on Jan. 1, 2021. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on how Jack Del Rio helped Washington win the NFC East.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how a retired Army Ranger helped Ron Rivera separate the interesting from the important.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides a timeline of Alex Smith's remarkable comeback — from life-threatening injury to the playoffs.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also reports on Taylor Heinicke taking first-team reps at quarterback during Thursday's practice.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga delves into Washington's last postseason victory.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala introduces the artist who rebuilt Alex Smith's old leg brace into the Lombardi Trophy.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes on how Ron Rivera's cancer battle, return of Alex Smith galvanized the Washington Football Team.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Chase Young's comments on playing Tom Brady.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on the quarterback situation days before the Wild Card game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also looks into Tom Brady having had remarkable success against Jack Del Rio.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer breaks down how a few seconds can make all the difference for Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey dives into teams like Washington having success in the playoffs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes that Tom Brady's playoff experience outweighs all of Washington's starters.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Mike Tirico believing Rivera deserves to be in Coach of the Year conversation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also recaps an interview with Chase Young's mom.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig wonders if Washington's defensive line can limit Tom Brady? (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes that Terry McLaurin's availability could be his best ability against Tampa Bay. (Subscription)

-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno chronicles Washington's memorable season.

-- The Richmond Times' Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that as always, it all comes down to the quarterback in Washington.

-- The Richmond Times' Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes about Bruce Arians and Ron Rivera leading the charge to create a more inclusive NFL.

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about the key to stopping Tom Brady.

-- The Washington Times' Andy Kostka writes about quarterbacks Alex Smith and Tom Brady.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Monitoring The Health Of Washington's Offensive Playmakers For The Playoffs

-- WFT Daily: The Offensive Formula To Keep Up With The Buccaneers

-- Chase Young Named NFC Defensive Player And NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Month

-- Wake Up Washington 1/6: Finding The Best Approach Against Tom Brady

-- Washington Names Brandon Scherff As Team's Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

-- Assessing Washington's Draft Class

-- WFT Daily: Washington Full Of Players Who 'Love Playing Professional Football'

-- NFL Power Rankings: Where Washington Stands Entering Wild Card Round Of Playoffs

-- President's Weekly Brief: To The Playoffs And Beyond

-- WFT Daily: Statistics Show Washington's Defense Is One Of The Best In Franchise History

-- 'All You Need Is A Chance': History Is On Washington's Side Entering Bucs Game

-- Chase Young, Kamren Curl Named To PFF's 2020 All-Rookie Team

