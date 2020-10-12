"Washington-Rams Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Football Team lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-10, at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington lost the coin toss and the Rams deferred. It is the fourth time this season that the opposing team has won the coin toss and deferred, Washington is 1-3 in those contests.
- Washington has had a quarterback rush for a touchdown in consecutive weeks (Haskins vs. BAL & Allen vs. LAR) for the first time since QB Kirk Cousins in 2015.
- Washington tallied 108 net yards and converted 10 first downs.
- Washington had no turnovers for the second time this season.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Kyle Allen made his first career start with Washington and went 9-of-13 for 74 yards before exiting the game with an arm injury.
- Allen rushed for a touchdown for the first time since Dec. 8, 2019 when he was a member of the Carolina Panthers.
- Quarterback Alex Smith saw his first game action since Nov. 18, 2018. He went 9-of-17 for 37 yards.
- Running back Antonio Gibson rushed for 27 yards on 11 carries. He added 24 yards through the air on five receptions.
- Running back J.D. McKissic hauled in six receptions for 46 yards. The 46 receiving yards are his most in a single-game in his career.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught three passes for 26 yards.
DEFENSE:
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen started and notched eight tackles (five solo).
- Defensive end Montez Sweat started registered eight tackles (four solo), forced a fumble and notched a sack.
- Sweat now has three total sacks this season, currently the most on the team.
- Sweat is the first player for Washington to have a sack and a forced fumble in a game since Ryan Anderson in Week 15 of 2019.
- Safety Landon Collins started at safety and registered a team-high 10 tackles (four solo), including one for a loss.
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller started at cornerback and notched four solo tackles, one interception and two passes defensed.
- Fuller intercepted passes in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He currently has three interceptions on the season. His single-season career high for interceptions was four in 2017 as a member of Washington.
- Fuller is currently tied for the league lead in interceptions this season, barring the results of the remaining contests.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Punter Tress Way had 10 punts for 511 yards (51.1 avg.) with a long of 61 yards. He had a net average of 46.0.
- Way's net average of 46.0 was his highest of the season.
- Way's 511 total punt yards are the most ever in a single game for Washington, per Pro Football Reference.
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected his only attempt of the day, which was a 48 yarder.