News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Rams Monday Stats Pack

Oct 12, 2020 at 09:42 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Stats_Pack101220
Alex Smith drops back for a pass against the Los Angeles Rams. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

"Washington-Rams Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Football Team lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-10, at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington lost the coin toss and the Rams deferred. It is the fourth time this season that the opposing team has won the coin toss and deferred, Washington is 1-3 in those contests.
  • Washington has had a quarterback rush for a touchdown in consecutive weeks (Haskins vs. BAL & Allen vs. LAR) for the first time since QB Kirk Cousins in 2015.
  • Washington tallied 108 net yards and converted 10 first downs.
  • Washington had no turnovers for the second time this season.

Related Links

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Kyle Allen made his first career start with Washington and went 9-of-13 for 74 yards before exiting the game with an arm injury.
  • Allen rushed for a touchdown for the first time since Dec. 8, 2019 when he was a member of the Carolina Panthers.
  • Quarterback Alex Smith saw his first game action since Nov. 18, 2018. He went 9-of-17 for 37 yards.
  • Running back Antonio Gibson rushed for 27 yards on 11 carries. He added 24 yards through the air on five receptions.
  • Running back J.D. McKissic hauled in six receptions for 46 yards. The 46 receiving yards are his most in a single-game in his career.
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught three passes for 26 yards.

DEFENSE:

  • Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen started and notched eight tackles (five solo).
  • Defensive end Montez Sweat started registered eight tackles (four solo), forced a fumble and notched a sack.
  • Sweat now has three total sacks this season, currently the most on the team. 
  • Sweat is the first player for Washington to have a sack and a forced fumble in a game since Ryan Anderson in Week 15 of 2019.
  • Safety Landon Collins started at safety and registered a team-high 10 tackles (four solo), including one for a loss.
  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller started at cornerback and notched four solo tackles, one interception and two passes defensed.
  • Fuller intercepted passes in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He currently has three interceptions on the season. His single-season career high for interceptions was four in 2017 as a member of Washington.
  • Fuller is currently tied for the league lead in interceptions this season, barring the results of the remaining contests.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Punter Tress Way had 10 punts for 511 yards (51.1 avg.) with a long of 61 yards. He had a net average of 46.0.
  • Way's net average of 46.0 was his highest of the season.
  • Way's 511 total punt yards are the most ever in a single game for Washington, per Pro Football Reference.
  • Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected his only attempt of the day, which was a 48 yarder.

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team Vs. Rams Inactives, Week 5

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams
news

Washington Elevates TE Temarrick Hemingway From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster move Saturday. 
news

Washington Places WR Steven Sims Jr. On Injured Reserve, Signs G Joshua Garnett To Active Roster

The team announced the following roster moves Friday.
news

Washington Football Team Will Host Players' Families at Sunday's Game vs. Rams 

news

Washington-Ravens Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 31-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Inactives, Week 4

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Washington Elevates G Joshua Garnett From Practice Squad

The team made the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Places RB Bryce Love On Injured Reserve; Elevates LB Jared Norris From Practice Squad

The team made the following roster moves Friday.
news

Washington Football Team To Host Breast Cancer Awareness Game On October 4th At FedExField Against The Baltimore Ravens, Presented By Inova Schar Cancer Institute

"Battle of the Beltway" kicks off month of initiatives dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness and research as part of the organization's long-standing commitment.
news

Washington Football Team Signs DT Devaroe Lawrence And DB Manny Patterson To Practice Squad, Releases K Brett Maher 

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington Football Team Places DT Matt Ioannidis On Injured Reserve, Elevates DE Nate Orchard From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

Advertising