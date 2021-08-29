5 Takeaways From Washington's Preseason Finale

The Washington Football Team wrapped up the preseason at FedExField and could not keep up with the Baltimore Ravens in a 37-3 defeat. Here are five takeaways from the night.

1. There's still some work to do on defense.

It's important to emphasize that the score is by no means indicative of the defense as a whole. The starters didn't receive any action, while the Raven had several key players on the field to start the game. With that said, it's never a good thing when the opponent allows 30-plus points.

After Baltimore's opening drive, which ended in a missed field goal from Jake Verity, the Ravens put together five straight scoring drives. Tyler Huntley, who played in all but one series, gave Washington fits by completing 24-of-33 passes for 285 yards and tossing four touchdowns.

There were times when the defense held its own, particularly whenever Baltimore was in the red zone. Bunmi Rotimi corralled a sack by bringing down Lamar Jackson for a four-yard loss to force fourth down. Two drives later, Darryl Roberts took down Nate McCrary for another four-yard loss.