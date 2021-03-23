News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Re-Signs CB Danny Johnson, LB Jared Norris

Mar 23, 2021 at 11:55 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that it has re-signed cornerback Danny Johnson and linebacker Jared Norris. Full terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Johnson (5-9, 181) originally entered the NFL with Washington as a college free agent on May 2, 2018. He has appeared in 30 games with three starts and compiled 19 tackles (17 solo), two passes defensed and one tackle for loss while also being a consistent contributor on special teams. In 2020, Johnson appeared in 14 games as a returner. He returned four punts for three yards along with a career-high 26 kick returns for 573 yards [22.0 avg.]. 

Johnson played collegiately at Southern University from 2014-17. He appeared 46 career games, totaling 190 career tackles (143 solo), 39 pass breakups and 16 interceptions (including three returned for touchdowns). 

Johnson, 25, attended East Feliciana H.S. in Jackson, La. He was born November 17, 1995.

Norris (6-1, 238) originally entered the NFL with the Carolina Panthers as a college free agent on May 2, 2016. He has appeared in 39 career games and has contributed heavily on special teams. In 2020, Norris contributed on special teams and tallied three solo special teams tackles. 

Norris played collegiately at Utah where he was a two-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection. He played in 42 games with 32 starts at Utah and totaled 269 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and eight passes defensed. 

Norris, 27, attended Centennial H.S. in Corona, Calif. He was born July 19, 1993.

Advertising