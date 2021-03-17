Washington Re-Signs K Dustin Hopkins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that it has re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hopkins, (6-2, 205) was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round (No. 177 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Hopkins has kicked in 87 regular season games, converting 151-of-180 field goal attempts (83.9 percent) and 169-of-178 PATs (94.9 percent). Hopkins currently ranks No. 3 in franchise history in field goals made (151) and points (622).

In 2020, Hopkins converted 27-of-34 field goals (79.4 percent) alongside 30-of-32 PATs (93.8 percent) and 111 points. His 27 made field goals are his second-most in a single season in his career. This season, Hopkins passed Mark Moseley [12] for the most field goals from 50-plus yards in franchise history with 13. He also holds the highest field goal percentage mark in franchise history with 83.9 percent.

Hopkins played collegiately at Florida State, where he set a new NCAA career scoring record for kickers (466 points) during a storied four-year career. During his time with the Seminoles, he established new NCAA, ACC and Florida State records with 88 career field goals.