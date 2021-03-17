News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Re-Signs K Dustin Hopkins

Mar 17, 2021 at 04:06 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Hopkins-ReSigned-Wide

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that it has re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hopkins, (6-2, 205) was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round (No. 177 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Hopkins has kicked in 87 regular season games, converting 151-of-180 field goal attempts (83.9 percent) and 169-of-178 PATs (94.9 percent). Hopkins currently ranks No. 3 in franchise history in field goals made (151) and points (622).

In 2020, Hopkins converted 27-of-34 field goals (79.4 percent) alongside 30-of-32 PATs (93.8 percent) and 111 points. His 27 made field goals are his second-most in a single season in his career. This season, Hopkins passed Mark Moseley [12] for the most field goals from 50-plus yards in franchise history with 13. He also holds the highest field goal percentage mark in franchise history with 83.9 percent.

Hopkins played collegiately at Florida State, where he set a new NCAA career scoring record for kickers (466 points) during a storied four-year career. During his time with the Seminoles, he established new NCAA, ACC and Florida State records with 88 career field goals.

Hopkins, 30, attended Clear Lake H.S. in Houston, where he was a two-time Texas 5A all-state selection and USA Today first-team All-American as a senior. He was born Oct. 1, 1990.

Related Content

news

Washington Reportedly Agrees To Terms With Curtis Samuel

Samuel, who Ron Rivera drafted in 2017, will reunite with the head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Washington.
news

Washington Reportedly Agrees To Terms With CB William Jackson III

Jackson, a former first-round pick, will join a defense that ranked second in the league against the pass last season.
news

Washington Places Tender On WR Cam Sims

Sims finished the season second among receivers with 477 yards and a touchdown.
news

Washington Reportedly Agrees To Terms With QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick, 38, is expected to add competition and veteran leadership to the quarterback position.
news

Inside Ron Rivera's Plans For Free Agency

Rivera has another chance to improve Washington's roster for the 2021 season. Here is a sneak peak into his approach for free agency.
news

Washington Free Agency Timeline

Check back here throughout free agency with reports about who Washington has added to its roster.
news

Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Quarterback

Washington will have a chance to improve its roster starting with free agency. Here is a look at some of the quarterbacks who will be available. 
news

Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Offensive Line

Washington will have a chance to improve its roster starting with free agency. Here is a look at some of the offensive linemen who will be available. 
news

Who Are All Of Washington's 2021 Free Agents? 

With NFL free agency set to begin March 17, Washington players with expiring contracts will have the opportunity to re-sign with the team or test the open market.
news

NFL Sets Salary Cap At $182.5 Million

Washington has the sixth-most available cap space in the league entering free agency, according to Spotrac.
news

Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Wide Receiver

Washington will have a chance to improve its roster starting with free agency. Here is a look at some of the wide receivers who will be available. 
Advertising