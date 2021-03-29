Washington Re-Signs RB Lamar Miller, T David Sharpe

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have re-signed running back Lamar Miller and tackle David Sharpe. Full terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Miller (5-10, 221) was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round (No. 97 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 106 games with 89 starts and has rushed for 5, 864 yards on 1, 354 attempts with 32 rushing touchdowns. Miller has also hauled in 211 receptions for 1, 571 yards and eight touchdowns.

Miller played collegiately at the University of Miami, where he was a two-year letterman and one-year starter. He appeared in 23 career games with 13 starts and recorded 335 carries for 1,918 yards (5.7 avg.) with 15 touchdowns along with 28 receptions for 181 yards (6.5 avg.) and one touchdown.

Miller, 29, attended Miami Killian H.S. in Miami, Fla. He was born April 25, 1991.

Sharpe (6-6, 330) was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round (No. 129 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 34 games with six starts, allowing only five sacks in his career. In 2020, he appeared in 10 games with two starts, matching a career-high.

Sharpe played collegiately at the University of Florida, where he appeared in 33 games with 26 starts during his three-year career. He helped the Gators to a three-year record of 26-13, which included two SEC Championship appearances.