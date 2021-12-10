After inspiring turnaround, Washington readies for NFC East gauntlet

During the bye week, Rivera conceded that Sweat and Young were putting pressure on themselves to make big plays, saying, "they need to stop pressing and trust their teammates." Their fill-ins may be less prolific, but they appear to be following their assignments, something Rivera has been preaching since his arrival.

"If we're pushing (from the interior of the line) and bring somebody off the edge, those (interior linemen) are gonna force the quarterback to the edges and run them right into those (edge) guys," Rivera said. "So when they're where they're supposed to be, that's huge. Each of those guys has his own ability, and they're all playing within that ability -- they don't feel like they have to do more than they can.

"James (Smith-Williams) is a physical guy who lines up over the tight end, whips him and controls that gap. He's a grinder who does the dirty jobs. Casey (Toohill) is a highly active edge player who attacks the play. He doesn't do anything spectacular, but he's a blue-collar guy who is effective for us. (Daniel) Wise is a tweener; he can play 3-, 5-, 6-, 7- or 9-technique. He's a high-motor, very active guy who gets his body contorted in all these crazy positions and has made several tackles just because of his sheer effort.