Against Green Bay, Washington failed to overcome Red Zone woes

Trailing 21-7 midway through the third quarter, Washington faced a third-and-goal from the Packers' 3-yard line looking to draw closer. Unable to find anyone open, Taylor Heinicke scrambled to his right diving for what was initially ruled a touchdown. However, Heinicke initiated his slide at the half-yard line and the touchdown was overturned, setting up a fourth down opportunity.

"When I was going towards the goal-line, I saw a couple defenders coming in starting to pursue me and I didn't know if I was going to take a big hit or not," Heinicke said of the run. "So, I thought, 'hey let's kind of dive and squeeze my way in there.'"

The ensuing play, Heinicke lost the ball on the quarterback sneak, stopped by De'Vondre Campbell. Heinicke alertly regained possession, and it was ruled that he failed to break the plane for a touchdown.