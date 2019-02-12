News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins 2019 Mock Madness

Feb 12, 2019 at 02:06 PM
WashingtonFootball.com Staff
Below is a compilation from Redskins.com of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Redskins will do with the No. 15-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Check back weekly until the draft -- which is being held April 25-April 27 in Nashville, Tenn. -- for more updates!

Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN

  • Selection: Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma
  • Date of selection: March 6th, 2019
  • Previous Selection: Cody Ford, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma
  • Date of selection: December 12, 2018

Analysis: N/A

READ MORE: Cody Ford to the Redskins?

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN

  • Selection: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
  • Date of selection: March 25, 2019
  • Previous Selections:
  • Drew Lock, Quarterback, Missouri (Feb.18th)
  • Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida (Dec. 17th)
  • Analysis: "Witha void left by Preston Smith signing with the Packers in free agency, the Redskins go with the best edge rusher on my board in Burns (6-foot-5, 249 pounds), who is rising after the combine. He can bend the edge as well as any pass-rusher in this class."

READ MORE: Jachai Polite to the Redskins?

PHOTOS: 2019 NFL Draft Prospects: QB Kyler Murray

Take a look at photos of 2019 NFL Draft prospect Kyler Murray.

kmurray-centerpiece
1 / 10
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award in New York. The latest statistical surge has been led by the quarterbacks who will play in the Orange Bowl semifinal on Jan. 29, when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Oklahoma. Both Heisman Trophy winner Murray (205.72) of Oklahoma and Alabamaâ€™s Tua Tagovailoa (202.30) are on pace to break the record for passer efficiency rating set by former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (198.92) last season. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
2 / 10

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award in New York. The latest statistical surge has been led by the quarterbacks who will play in the Orange Bowl semifinal on Jan. 29, when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Oklahoma. Both Heisman Trophy winner Murray (205.72) of Oklahoma and Alabamaâ€™s Tua Tagovailoa (202.30) are on pace to break the record for passer efficiency rating set by former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (198.92) last season. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Craig Ruttle/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
3 / 10

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws confetti in the air after winning the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa had to settle for second place in the Heisman Trophy balloting, but he delivered arguably the best bowl performance of any player in the country. Tagovailoa outdueled Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl to earn his spot as the quarterback of our all-bowl team. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
4 / 10

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws confetti in the air after winning the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa had to settle for second place in the Heisman Trophy balloting, but he delivered arguably the best bowl performance of any player in the country. Tagovailoa outdueled Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl to earn his spot as the quarterback of our all-bowl team. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Wilfredo Lee
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Grant Calcaterra at the end of the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Texas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
5 / 10

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Grant Calcaterra at the end of the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Texas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Representatives of the Oakland Athletics and Major League Baseball met Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, with Heisman Trophy winner Murray, a day before the quarterbackâ€™s deadline to enter the NFL draft, a person with direct knowledge of the session said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
6 / 10

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Representatives of the Oakland Athletics and Major League Baseball met Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, with Heisman Trophy winner Murray, a day before the quarterbackâ€™s deadline to enter the NFL draft, a person with direct knowledge of the session said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Wilfredo Lee
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) keeps the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 52-27. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
7 / 10

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) keeps the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 52-27. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates on the sidelines after throwing a touchdown against Oklahoma during the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas. A record number of college football players are bypassing remaining years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, including Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)
8 / 10

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates on the sidelines after throwing a touchdown against Oklahoma during the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas. A record number of college football players are bypassing remaining years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, including Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

Jeffrey McWhorter/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, in Norman, Okla. Kyler Murray, the first-round Major League Baseball draft pick and Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback, says he is declaring himself eligible for the NFL draft. Murray announced his decision Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in a tweet. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
9 / 10

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, in Norman, Okla. Kyler Murray, the first-round Major League Baseball draft pick and Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback, says he is declaring himself eligible for the NFL draft. Murray announced his decision Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in a tweet. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as Florida Atlantic linebacker Rashad Smith (7) moves in at right in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
10 / 10

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as Florida Atlantic linebacker Rashad Smith (7) moves in at right in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Expert: Will Brinson, CBS Sports

  • Selection: Kyler Murray, Quarterback, Oklahoma
  • Date of selection: January 24, 2019
  • Previous Selection: Daniel Jones, Quarterback, Duke
  • Date of selection: January 9, 2019
  • Analysis: "The Redskins PANIC when they see Haskins go off the board and they see the Dolphins up after the Packers. So they make a splashy trade up with Green Bay and grab Murray. Washington trading up in the first round to grab a Heisman Trophy-winning, mobile, Big 12 quarterback? What could go wrong!"

READ MORE: Kyler Murray to the Redskins?

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

  • Selection: Dwayne Haskins, Quarterback, Ohio State
  • Date of selection: April 24th, 2019
  • Previous Selections:
  • Hakeem Butler, Wide Receiver, Iowa St. (March 11th)
  • Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma (March 4th)
  • Daniel Jones; Duke, Quarterback (Feb. 11th, Feb. 24th, April 8th)
  • D.K. Metcalf; Wide Receiver, Ole Miss (Feb.1st, April 1st)
  • Kelvin Harmon:Wide Receiver, NC State (Jan. 7th)
  • Analysis: "Dwayne Haskins is our No. 1 quarterback but he could find his way to the middle of the first round if the Giants truly aren't interested in grabbing him at No. 6. The Redskins won't let him get past them here; as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has been reporting since the combine, Washington loves Haskins and could even trade up for him. Haskins is a traditional pocket passer who completed 70 percent of his throws and tossed 50 touchdowns in 2018."

READ MORE: Dwayne Haskins to the Redskins?

PHOTOS: 2019 Senior Bowl

Take a look at photos from the 2019 Senior Bowl.

South wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, right, of Clemson, carries the ball against the South during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 22

South wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, right, of Clemson, carries the ball against the South during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North place kicker Austin Seibert of Oklahoma (43) kicks a field goal during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 22

North place kicker Austin Seibert of Oklahoma (43) kicks a field goal during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North tight end Drew Sample of Washington (88) catches a pass as South safety Jaquan Johnson of Miami (4) defends during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 22

North tight end Drew Sample of Washington (88) catches a pass as South safety Jaquan Johnson of Miami (4) defends during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South quarterback Tyree Jackson of Buffalo (3) throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 22

South quarterback Tyree Jackson of Buffalo (3) throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North defensive end John Cominsky of Charleston (5) tries to get around South offensive tackle Dennis Daley of South Carolina (78) during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 22

North defensive end John Cominsky of Charleston (5) tries to get around South offensive tackle Dennis Daley of South Carolina (78) during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North quarterback Ryan Finley, from North Carolina State, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. The North won 34-24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 22

North quarterback Ryan Finley, from North Carolina State, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. The North won 34-24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North running back Dexter Williams of Notre Dame (2) carries the ball as South safety Darius West of Kentucky (25) tackles him during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 22

North running back Dexter Williams of Notre Dame (2) carries the ball as South safety Darius West of Kentucky (25) tackles him during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North wide receiver Andy Isabella, right, of Massachusetts, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
8 / 22

North wide receiver Andy Isabella, right, of Massachusetts, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North running back Tony Pollard, of Memphis, carries the ball past South defensive back Isaiah Johnson, of Houston, (14) for a touchdown during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 22

North running back Tony Pollard, of Memphis, carries the ball past South defensive back Isaiah Johnson, of Houston, (14) for a touchdown during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North offensive guard Beau Benzschawel of Wisconsin (66) during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 22

North offensive guard Beau Benzschawel of Wisconsin (66) during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North offensive guard Nate Davis of Charlotte (64) during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
11 / 22

North offensive guard Nate Davis of Charlotte (64) during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North quarterback Ryan Finley of North Carolina State (15) throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
12 / 22

North quarterback Ryan Finley of North Carolina State (15) throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North safety Nasir Adderley, of Delaware, returns an interception during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
13 / 22

North safety Nasir Adderley, of Delaware, returns an interception during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North quarterback Drew Lock of Missouri (3) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
14 / 22

North quarterback Drew Lock of Missouri (3) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South quarterback Jarrett Stidham, of Auburn, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. The North won 34-24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
15 / 22

South quarterback Jarrett Stidham, of Auburn, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. The North won 34-24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North quarterback Trace McSorley, of Penn State, throws pass during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
16 / 22

North quarterback Trace McSorley, of Penn State, throws pass during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South quarterback Will Grier, of West Virginia, throws a pass during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
17 / 22

South quarterback Will Grier, of West Virginia, throws a pass during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North tight end Drew Sample,left, of Washington, catches a pass as South safety Jaquan Johnson, of Miami, defends during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
18 / 22

North tight end Drew Sample,left, of Washington, catches a pass as South safety Jaquan Johnson, of Miami, defends during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North head coach Jon Gruden, of the Oakland Raiders, talks with North quarterback Drew Lock, of Missouri, during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
19 / 22

North head coach Jon Gruden, of the Oakland Raiders, talks with North quarterback Drew Lock, of Missouri, during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North quarterback Daniel Jones, of Duke, throws a pass during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
20 / 22

North quarterback Daniel Jones, of Duke, throws a pass during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North wide receiver Keelan Doss, of UC Davis, makes a diving catch during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
21 / 22

North wide receiver Keelan Doss, of UC Davis, makes a diving catch during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South defensive back Jimmy Moreland of James Madison (17) reacts after a reception during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
22 / 22

South defensive back Jimmy Moreland of James Madison (17) reacts after a reception during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

  • Selection: Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma
  • Date of selection: April 14, 2019
  • Previous Selections:
  • Noah Fant; Tight End, Iowa (March 22nd)
  • Kyler Murray; Quarterback, Oklahoma (Feb.22nd)
  • Deandre Baker; Cornerback, Georgia (Jan. 4th)
  • Analysis: "In this scenario, with Rosen in the mix, the Redskins fall in love with Brown's well-rounded game and the vertical element he'd bring to the offense for their new franchise guy."

READ MORE: Kyler Murray to the Redskins?

Expert: Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

  • Selection: Dwayne Haskins, Quarterback, Ohio State
  • Date of selection: March 19th, 2019
  • Analysis: "A gift for Washington, who, depending on the long-term outlook of Alex Smith, needs someone to develop behind bridge starter Case Keenum. Jay Gruden is a good enough coach to get this team near .500, which means it's probably his best chance of nabbing a franchise passer in the coming years."

READ MORE: Dwayne Haskins To The Redskins?

Expert: Luke Easterling, USA Today

  • Selection: Daniel Jones, Quarterback, Duke
  • Date of selection: February, 19th, 2019
  • Previous Selections:
  • Greedy Williams; Cornerback, LSU (Jan. 29th)
  • N'Keal Harry;Wide Receiver, Arizona State (Dec. 19th)
  • Analysis: "It's hard to imagine Alex Smith being ready to play at any point in 2019, and there's nothing currently on the roster that screams starting-caliber NFL quarterback. Don't be surprised if Washington sees the early run on quarterbacks and makes somewhat of a panic move, even just a few slots in return for a third-round pick, to secure a raw but promising passer like Jones to build around."

READ MORE: Greedy Williams to the Redskins?

Expert: Zach Buckley, Bleacher Report

  • Selection: Daniel Jones; Quarterback, Duke
  • Date of selection: March 13th, 2019
  • Previous Selection:
  • Deionte Thompson; Safety, Alabama (Jan. 9th)
  • Analysis: N/A

READ MORE: Deionte Thompson to the Redskins?

PHOTOS: 2019 NFL Draft Prospects: QB Daniel Jones

Take a look at photos of 2019 NFL Draft prospect Daniel Jones

djones-centerpiece
1 / 11
Virginia linebacker Zane Zandier (33) and defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) chase Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
2 / 11

Virginia linebacker Zane Zandier (33) and defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) chase Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones (17) and cornerback Bryon Fields Jr. (14) hoist their trophy after defeating the Northern Illinois Huskies 36-14 in the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
3 / 11

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones (17) and cornerback Bryon Fields Jr. (14) hoist their trophy after defeating the Northern Illinois Huskies 36-14 in the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Jose Juarez
Miami's Trent Harris (33) tackles Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
4 / 11

Miami's Trent Harris (33) tackles Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Duke Quarterback Daniel Jones (17) attempts a pass as Wake Forest's Zeek Rodney (93) pressures during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
5 / 11

Duke Quarterback Daniel Jones (17) attempts a pass as Wake Forest's Zeek Rodney (93) pressures during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
6 / 11

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
File-This Nov. 24, 2018 file photo shows Duke Quarterback Daniel Jones making a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C. NFL scouts, coaches and prospects have gathered in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl. The game for top senior NFL prospects and junior graduates will feature quarterbacks like Missouriâ€™s Drew Lock, West Virginiaâ€™s Will Grier and Dukeâ€™s Jones. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
7 / 11

File-This Nov. 24, 2018 file photo shows Duke Quarterback Daniel Jones making a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C. NFL scouts, coaches and prospects have gathered in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl. The game for top senior NFL prospects and junior graduates will feature quarterbacks like Missouriâ€™s Drew Lock, West Virginiaâ€™s Will Grier and Dukeâ€™s Jones. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
8 / 11

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami's Trent Harris (33) tackles Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
9 / 11

Miami's Trent Harris (33) tackles Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass against Army during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
10 / 11

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass against Army during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes against Army during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
11 / 11

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes against Army during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football

  • Selection: Daniel Jones; Quarterback, Duke
  • Date of selection: April 17th, 2019
  • Previous Selections:
  • D.K. Metcalf; Wide Receiver, Ole Miss (April 9th)
  • Drew Lock; Quarterback; Missouri (Jan 17th)
  • AJ Brown; Wide Receiver, Ole Miss (Jan. 9th)

Analysis: "Daniel Jones has positive arm strength and athleticism, and he could be a top-15 pick because of his upside. In fact, Charlie Campbell reported that three NFL general managers believd he'd be the first quarterback taken in the 2019 NFL Draft when polled during the Senior Bowl (obviously, second now in the wake of Murray's surge.) Some are comparing him to Carson Wentz."

READ MORE: Daniel Jones to the Redskins?

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

  • Selection: D.K. Metcalf; Wide Receiver, Ole Miss
  • Date of selection: March 28th, 2019
  • Previous Selections:
  • Brian Burns; EDGE, Florida State (Mar. 7th)
  • Daniel Jones; Quarterback, Duke (Feb. 26th)
  • Jonah Williams; Offensive Lineman, Alabama (Feb. 5th)
  • Analysis: "Washington needs a playmaking receiver in the worst way. Metcalf met with the team at the combine, so we'll see if he made a good impression."

READ MORE: Jonah Williams to the Redskins?

Expert: Dan Kadar, SB Nation

  • Selection: Drew Lock; Quarterback, Missouri
  • Date of selection: April 22nd, 2019
  • Previous Selections:
  • Clelin Ferrell; Defensive End, Clemson (April 15th)
  • Devin Bush; Linebacker, Michigan (April 1st)
  • Drew Lock; Quarterback, Missouri (March 18th)
  • D.K. Metcalf; Wide Receiver, Ole Miss (March 11th)
  • Mock Trade: Redskins send 15th pick to Arizona for Josh Rosen and the 65th overall selection (March 5th)
  • Daniel Jones; Quarterback, Duke (Feb.25th)
  • Byron Murphy,;Cornerback, Washington (Feb. 11th)

Analysis: "Lock is one of the more controversial players in the first round of the draft. He's almost certainly going in the first 32 picks, but where is difficult to peg. Washington makes sense because ofAlex Smith's injury andCase KeenumandColt McCoyare average, at best. Lock can be the team's future."

READ MORE: Byron Murphy to the Redskins?

Expert: Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com

  • Selection: Jawaan Taylor; Tackle, Florida
  • Date of selection: February 12th, 2019
  • Analysis: "Taylor is a big tackle who can immediately help an offensive line that was plagued by injuries in 2018."

READ MORE: Jawaan Taylor To The Redskins?

Expert: Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

  • Selection: Daniel Jones; Quarterback, Duke
  • Date of selection: April 10th, 2019
  • Analysis: "Daniel Jones, QB, Duke: Washington nabs Jones here, which is what motivates the Giants to swing their trade for Rosen, having missed out on the QB they would have taken at No. 17 overall."

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

  • Selection: Marquise Brown; Wide Receiver, Oklahoma
  • Date of selection: March 19, 2019
  • Previous Selections: Daniel Jones; Quarterback, Duke
  • Date of selection: February 27th, 2019
  • Analysis: "Brown is arguably the best deep threat in the 2019 NFL Draft as a speedster with exceptional quickness and burst. He could play in the slot or give Washington another weapon on the outside."

Expert: Charley Casserly, NFL.com

  • Selection: Clelin Ferrell, Defensive End, Clemson
  • Date of selection: April 9th, 2019
  • Previous Selection: Daniel Jones, Quarterback, Duke
  • Date of selection: February 19th, 2019
  • Analysis: "The Redskins have been looking for a pass rusher to play opposite Ryan Kerrigan for years."

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

  • Selection: Greedy Williams; Cornerback, LSU
  • Date of selection: March 21st, 2019
  • Previous Selection: Jachai Polite; EDGE, Florida (Jan.29th)
  • Analysis: "Any consideration of a quarterback here could be superseded by Washington's need for immediate cover help."

Expert: Danny Kelly, TheRinger.com

  • Selection: Devin Bush; Linebacker, Michigan
  • Date of selection: April 15th, 2019
  • Previous Selection: Devin White; Linebacker, LSU
  • Date of selection: March 21st, 2019
  • Analysis: "Bush has a dense, rocked-up frame with powerful legs and a thick upper half. He's an explosive blitzer with nitrous oxide boosters in his feet, racking up 10 sacks in the past two seasons. The team captain and AP second-team All-American is comfortable dropping back into space, can easily carry running backs into the flat, and has the speed and physicality to cover tight ends up the seams. He has the tendency to grab ahold of pass catchers at the top of their stem, so he'll need to learn to be more subtle. In the run game, Bush embodies his alma mater's Wolverine mascot, flying downhill to deliver ferocious hits and separate the ball from the carrier. He sifts through the trash to meet the runner in the hole. He's capable of flying from sideline to sideline to chase down runners. Bush needs to clean up his pursuit angles and can get engulfed by offensive linemen moving downfield. He false-steps at times and can get lured away from the action by misdirection."

READ MORE: Devin White To The Redskins?

