Washington Redskins And Inova Sports Medicine Name High School Coach Of The Week

Oct 20, 2016 at 03:31 AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation announced today that South Lakes High School head football coach, Trey Taylor, has been named the Redskins High School Coach of the Week presented by Inova Sports Medicine for the week of Oct. 17.

Coach Taylor is in his third year as head football coach at South Lakes. Last week, the Seahawks improved to 7-0 after defeating Madison High School, 21-13.

Linda Sarabia Jones, Director of Student Activities, highlighted Coach Taylor's positive impact on his student-athletes.

"Coach Taylor does a great job of helping each of his players recognize their full potential. He encourages his players to focus on academics first and to always do the right thing," Sarabia Jones said.

Coach Taylor has used community outreach as an opportunity to advocate team building amongst his student-athletes. Coach Taylor and his players are active in the "Readers Are Leaders" program with Terreset Elementary School and assist with the Reston Youth Association's football camps and clinics.  Players also help South Lakes custodial staff move school furniture before the start of every school year.

  All South Lakes football coaches are Heads Up Football certified and emphasize the importance of proper tackling techniques to players. Taylor encourages his players to seek out the assistance of the Athletic Training staff when necessary. Additionally, he holds clinics for youth football coaches on proper techniques.

About Redskins High School Coach of the Week presented by Inova Sports Medicine

The High School Coach of the Week program is a league-wide initiative designed to recognize area high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs, the health and safety of their players, and who make a difference in their communities. 

This season, in partnership with Inova Sports Medicine, the Redskins Charitable Foundation has convened a panel of local high school football media experts to provide nominations of deserving high school coaches for consideration and selection. Each coach chosen throughout the high school football season will receive a $2,000 donation from the Redskins Charitable Foundation to their football program and a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden, Redskins President Bruce Allen and General Manager Scot McCloughan, as well as other giveaway items from the Redskins Charitable Foundation and Inova Sports Medicine.

For more information on the Redskins High School Coach of the Week program or the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, visit http://www.redskins.com/community or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @RedskinsCR or on Instagram @redskinsgiveback.

Advertising