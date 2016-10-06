Washington Redskins And Inova Sports Medicine Name High School Coach Of The Week

*EASY TWEET: Congrats to Coach Andrew Fields of @Blazer_Football for being named the HS Coach of the Week presented by @InovaHealth! *

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation announced today that Montgomery Blair High School head football coach, Andrew Fields, has been named the Redskins High School Coach of the Week presented by Inova Sports Medicine for the week of Oct. 3.

Coach Fields has been the head coach of the Montgomery Blair High School football team since 2013. This past weekend, the Blazers improved to 5-0 after defeating Paint Branch High School with a score of 28-21.

Athletic Director Rita Boulé described Fields as being "hard working, dedicated and supportive of his student-athletes." Fields can often be seen at other non-football related events during the school year that his student-athletes are participating in.

Boulé is a firm believer that the team's recent success is directly related to Coach Fields' dedication to the program. The team bolsters an average GPA of 3.0 thanks in large part to the priority that Coach Fields places on academics. He encourages his student-athletes to get involved in leadership activities that will help shape them into well-rounded citizens.

Boulé defined the Blair football program as a "family that extends to the local community." She sites ties to youth football clubs, middle school feeder programs and player mentoring opportunities as ways that Coach Fields and his players are positively impacting others in the community.

Fields understands that the health and safety of his players comes first, as he works diligently to ensure that playing conditions, personnel and equipment are at the level they should be for a safe and productive playing environment.

"I am very proud of Blazer Athletics as a whole," said Boulé. "I am super excited that the football program is successful in wins right now. But, I am most proud that we have a group of young men being led by a quality head coach who is a role model."

About Redskins High School Coach of the Week presented by Inova Sports Medicine

The High School Coach of the Week program is a league-wide initiative designed to recognize area high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs, the health and safety of their players, and who make a difference in their communities.

This season, in partnership with Inova Sports Medicine, the Redskins Charitable Foundation has convened a panel of local high school football media experts to provide nominations of deserving high school coaches for consideration and selection. Each coach chosen throughout the high school football season will receive a $2,000 donation from the Redskins Charitable Foundation to their football program and a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden, Redskins President Bruce Allen and General Manager Scot McCloughan, as well as other giveaway items from the Redskins Charitable Foundation and Inova Sports Medicine.