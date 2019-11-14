News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation Hosts 17th Annual Harvest Feast At FedExField 

Nov 14, 2019 at 04:52 PM
Sayer Paige

Contributing Writer

_brush-hff-centerpiece

Above all else, Thanksgiving is a time for people to connect with family, friends and other loved ones. It's a day to step away from the normal pressures of life and show gratitude towards those closest to you over a meal of turkey, stuffing, green beans and pumpkin pie that seems to never end.

Sadly, though, not everyone has the means to experience the holiday as they should.

"We have over 30,000 children who don't know where the next meal is going to come from right here in Prince George's county," noted Dan McCabe, a senior director with the Capital Area Food Bank, an organization that aims to end hunger in the D.C. area.

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation aimed to address this issue by hosting the 17th annual Harvest Feast presented by Ryan Homes at FedExField on Tuesday. With the help of several partners, such as Safeway, Bank of America, PepsiCo, FedEx, Prince George's County Department of Social Services and Capital Area Food Bank, the Charitable Foundation provided 2,500 Prince George's County families with the necessary food to host their own Thanksgiving dinner.

In total, over 200 volunteers assisted in assembling over 30 pounds of  turkeys, and 90 pounds of dry goods for those in need.

"It feels great," said LaShara Roach, a Landover, Maryland native who attended the event. "My family is huge. I have a lot of kids. They're older now, but they still come home every holiday, so [this] is good for our family."

PHOTOS: Redskins Harvest Feast presented by Ryan Homes

This year's Harvest Feast is be the 17th annual pre-Thanksgiving food distribution event for Prince George's County residents in need. This event is made possible through the generosity of our partners and sponsors, specifically, Ryan Homes, Safeway, Bank of America, Capital Area Food Bank, PepsiCo, FedEx, Prince George's County Department Social Services and the Redskins Charitable Foundation. On Monday, 200 volunteers assisted in assembling 7,500 bags of dry goods, perishables and beverages that were distributed to families the following day, Tuesday, November 12.

1101219HF026
1 / 38
1101219HF002
2 / 38
1101219HF014
3 / 38
1101219HF009
4 / 38
1101219HF036
5 / 38
1101219HF007
6 / 38
1101219HF004
7 / 38
1101219HF020
8 / 38
1101219HF011
9 / 38
1101219HF027
10 / 38
1101219HF015
11 / 38
1101219HF010
12 / 38
1101219HF017
13 / 38
1101219HF001
14 / 38
1101219HF028
15 / 38
1101219HF032
16 / 38
1101219HF019
17 / 38
1101219HF003
18 / 38
1101219HF006
19 / 38
1101219HF025
20 / 38
1101219HF005
21 / 38
1101219HF008
22 / 38
1101219HF016
23 / 38
1101219HF034
24 / 38
1101219HF012
25 / 38
1101219HF021
26 / 38
1101219HF023
27 / 38
1101219HF018
28 / 38
1101219HF022
29 / 38
1101219HF033
30 / 38
1101219HF024
31 / 38
1101219HF031
32 / 38
1101219HF013
33 / 38
1101219HF029
34 / 38
1101219HF040
35 / 38
1101219HF039
36 / 38
1101219HF035
37 / 38
_brush-hff-centerpiece
38 / 38
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Stories like that helped inspire linebacker Jon Bostic, along with several other Redskins, to lend a hand Tuesday. The players passed along the various bags of food and beverages to an oncoming stream of visitors.

"I know how important family is ... so to pass that little stuff down, that's nothing," Bostic said. "To be able to help them out and give them a meal for Thanksgiving, and to be able to bring a family together ... I cherish this."

Related Links

Of course, Redskins players weren't the only ones who felt the need to show their support. Among the many volunteers -- both those who helped pack Monday and who handed out the goods Tuesday -- was a group of students from Dunbar High School in Washington D.C. Jalani Foreman, one of the students who helped in transporting goods back to residents' cars, said he volunteered simply to "help out the community."

"Thanksgiving is about helping [those] that don't have [much], to give back and see your family."

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks agrees, which is why the Harvest Feast holds such significance for the community each and every year.

"The smiling faces, the joy of the people who stood in the cold from 8 o'clock this morning until now speaks volumes regarding the need," Alsobrooks said. "We want to make sure there is no family in Prince George's County who does not have the same opportunity we do to eat a nutritious meal and to enjoy their families."

Related Content

news

TAPS families surprised with initials of loved ones on Washington helmets

On Nov. 13, the Washington Football Team and USAA invited five TAPS families for a special practice viewing at Inova Sports and Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia. 
news

2 cadets honored in ROTC Scholarship Surprise, presented by Easterns Automotive Group 

The celebration featured the bestowing of two $10,000 scholarships, presented by Easterns Automotive Group, to two standout cadets. The night underscored the importance of one of the ROTC's most esteemed values: comradery.
news

Erikka Resendiz named Washington Football Team's Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan

Erikka received a flurry of prizes, including tickets to the Super Bowl, access to exclusive NFL events, an engraved game ball, a Captain Morgan cooler, a custom-curated Spotify playlist called "Erikka's Era" and more.
news

'We are the leaders of right now': Black Engagement Network's 'Shop Black Small Business Bootcamp' illuminates important opportunities for Black business owners  

The Washington Football Team hosted its first Shop Black Small Business Bootcamp on Oct. 2, offering a special opportunity to learn about ways to level up success as diverse business owners in an increasingly e-commerce-centric world.
news

5 Locally Black-Owned Businesses Selected To Receive COVID Relief Grant

The money will be used to provide funds that can expand each business' operations and outreach.
news

Washington Hosted 'Back To School' Fair At FedExField

The Washington Football Charitable Foundation hosted 1,000 kids at FedExField on Aug. 13 and supplied them with essential supplies for the upcoming school year.
news

Washington Selects 8 Winners For 'Flavors Of The DMV Showcase'

Washington is thrilled to offer fans new mouthwatering menu options for the 2021 season.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson in First Salute to Service Moment of 2021

In the first preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson of the United States Navy in their first Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season
news

Meet The FANs: Marcus Dolny's 'Monumental' Dreams For FedExField

Dolny, the "entertainment" captain of the Fan Ambassador Network, wants to create unforgettable experiences at FedExField.
news

Meet The FANs: With Brandi Cowgill, Every Sunday Is 'Funday'

Cowgill loves having a good time at FedExField. She wants to bring that to more of the fanbase in her new role.
news

USAA And Washington Hosts Salute To Service NFL Boot Camp In Richmond

One hundred local military members were at practice in Richmond, 50 of which participated in drills similar to those in the NFL National Scouting Combine.
news

Meet The FANs: Lawrence Suggs' Vision For A Family-Friendly FedExField

Suggs wants to help create lifelong fans of the burgundy and gold.
Advertising