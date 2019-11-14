Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation Hosts 17th Annual Harvest Feast At FedExField 

Above all else, Thanksgiving is a time for people to connect with family, friends and other loved ones. It's a day to step away from the normal pressures of life and show gratitude towards those closest to you over a meal of turkey, stuffing, green beans and pumpkin pie that seems to never end.

Sadly, though, not everyone has the means to experience the holiday as they should.

"We have over 30,000 children who don't know where the next meal is going to come from right here in Prince George's county," noted Dan McCabe, a senior director with the Capital Area Food Bank, an organization that aims to end hunger in the D.C. area.

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation aimed to address this issue by hosting the 17th annual Harvest Feast presented by Ryan Homes at FedExField on Tuesday. With the help of several partners, such as Safeway, Bank of America, PepsiCo, FedEx, Prince George's County Department of Social Services and Capital Area Food Bank, the Charitable Foundation provided 2,500 Prince George's County families with the necessary food to host their own Thanksgiving dinner.

In total, over 200 volunteers assisted in assembling over 30 pounds of turkeys, and 90 pounds of dry goods for those in need.