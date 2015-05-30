Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation And Redskins Alumi Association Host Charity Golf Classic

WASHINGTON REDSKINS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION AND THE REDSKINS ALUMNI ASSOCIATION TEAM UP TO HOST INAGURAL REDSKINS CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC PRESENTED BY COCA COLA

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation (WRCF) and the Redskins Alumni Association will host the inaugural Redskins Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, June 1 at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va. Shotgun start will take place at 11 a.m.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor and Super Bowl MVPs Mark Rypien (XXVI) and Doug Williams (XXII) are expected to attend, in addition to more than 20 Redskins Alumni including Jeff Bostic, Ricky Ervins, Joe Jacoby, Roy Jefferson, Mark Moseley and Rick "Doc" Walker.

Schedules permitted, the entire Washington Redskins team, players and coaches, are expected to attend along with Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden and President Bruce Allen.

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation will grant a local child's wish to have her own zebra print golf cart on Monday morning in partnership with Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic. Redskins Rookies will help unveil the golf cart – complete with her requested zebra steering wheel, fuzzy zebra print seats, and fancy fat tires – to Kelsie, a 12-year-old native of Manchester, Md., in front of all tournament participants after the morning reception before golfers take the course.

Kelsie was diagnosed with a hematological disorder that made it difficult for her to travel to her friends' houses, one of her favorite activities. After the challenges and treatments Kelsie has endured because of her medical condition, she is very excited about her wish and can't stop smiling when she talks about it.

The Tournament is a net scramble format with an NFL Alumni Team Captain leading each foursome. The event will feature hole prizes and contests, including an all-expense paid trip to the Super Bowl of Golf for the winning team. Past sites for the Super Bowl of Golf have included Torrey Pines Golf Course, Doral Resort & Country Club, Amelia Island Plantation Course and Maui Prince Resort.

This year's event features the 2015 Washington Redskins Team and coaching staff playing a part in the festivities including photos, autographs and a few surprises. The event also includes unique live and silent auction items, giveaways for all participating golfers and exclusive meet and greet opportunities with current Redskins players.

The proceeds from the Redskins Charity Golf Classic presented by Coca-Cola will benefit the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and Redskins Alumni youth charities.

Media availability will be 9:30–10:00 a.m. prior to the welcome and 4:45–5:15 p.m. prior to the beginning of the dinner reception.